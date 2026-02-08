Severe weather alert in Portimao: the fury of Storm Marta raises concerns for Moto3 and Moto2

Weather forecasts are anything but encouraging for Portimão, where Moto3 and Moto2 are supposed to hold their first tests...

The bad weather in Portimão has already caused major problems for Superbike, and now it also threatens the first 2026 tests for Moto3 and Moto2, scheduled for February 9-10 and 11-12 respectively. The weather forecast is anything but encouraging, once again. As reported by our colleagues at Paddock-GP, this time it’s due to Storm Marta, which is shaking the Iberian Peninsula yet again. Not long ago, the strong depression named Leonardo struck Spain and Portugal in midweek. Now heavy rain and wind are expected with “Marta,” and Aemet, the national meteorological agency, already issued an orange alert yesterday for Andalusia, which borders the Algarve, the region where Portimão and its circuit are located. There is already talk of one death in Portugal and tens of thousands displaced in Spain, and that’s only a provisional toll. On paper, it doesn’t look promising for the junior classes of the World Championship... This would be the first chance to see the full grids, with confirmations, rookies, and rider swaps for the 2026 World Championship. Weather permitting, though—thanks to Marta.

