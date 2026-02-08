Severe weather alert in Portimao: the fury of Storm Marta raises concerns for Moto3 and Moto2

Weather forecasts are anything but encouraging for Portimão, where Moto3 and Moto2 are supposed to hold their first tests...
The bad weather in Portimão has already caused major problems for Superbike, and now it also threatens the first 2026 tests for Moto3 and Moto2, scheduled for February 9-10 and 11-12 respectively. The weather forecast is anything but encouraging, once again. As reported by our colleagues at Paddock-GP, this time it’s due to Storm Marta, which is shaking the Iberian Peninsula yet again. Not long ago, the strong depression named Leonardo struck Spain and Portugal in midweek. Now heavy rain and wind are expected with “Marta,” and Aemet, the national meteorological agency, already issued an orange alert yesterday for Andalusia, which borders the Algarve, the region where Portimão and its circuit are located. There is already talk of one death in Portugal and tens of thousands displaced in Spain, and that’s only a provisional toll. On paper, it doesn’t look promising for the junior classes of the World Championship... This would be the first chance to see the full grids, with confirmations, rookies, and rider swaps for the 2026 World Championship. Weather permitting, though—thanks to Marta.
Moto3, all the names
LevelUp MTA
: Matteo Bertelle–Joel Esteban
Leopard Racing: Guido Pini–Adrian Fernandez
Aspar Team: Maximo Quiles–Marco Morelli
MLav Racing Team: Joel Kelso–Eddie O'Shea
Red Bull KTM Ajo: Alvaro Carpe–Brian Uriarte
Red Bull KTM Tech3: Valentin Perrone–Rico Salmela
Intact GP: David Munoz–David Almansa
Snipers Team: Nicola Carraro–Jesus Rios
BOE Motorsports: Cormac Buchanan–Ruché Moodley
CIP-Green Power: Adrian Cruces
–Scott Ogden
Honda Team Asia: Zen Mitani
–Veda Pratama
MSi Racing Team: Ryusei Yamanaka–Hakim Danish
SIC58 Squadra Corse: Casey O'Gorman–Leo Rammerstorfer
Moto2, the entry list
CFMOTO Aspar Team: Daniel Holgado–David Alonso
Team SpeedRS (Boscoscuro): Celestino Vietti–Luca Lunetta
Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro): Aron Canet–Deniz Oncu
Fantic Racing: Barry Baltus–Tony Arbolino
Red Bull KTM Ajo: Collin Veijer–José Antonio Rueda
Dynavolt Intact GP: Manuel Gonzalez–Senna AgiusItaljet Gresini Racing
: Alonso Lopez–Sergio Garcia
American Racing Team: Filip Salac–Joe RobertsItaltrans Racing
: Adrian Huertas–Dani MunozMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team
: Ayumu Sasaki–Zonta van den Goorbergh
QJMOTOR MSi Racing (Boscoscuro): Ivan Ortola–Angel PiquerasBlu Cru Pramac Yamaha
(Boscoscuro): Izan Guevara–Alberto Ferrandez
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia: Mario Suryo Aji–Taiyo Furusato
KLINT Forward Factory: Alex Escrig–Jorge Navarro