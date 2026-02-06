MotoJunior 2026 updates: ban on Thursday testing, annual limits, and new safety rules

Tests, safety gear, Moto4 clutch and Moto2 IMU: a few more updates are coming for the FIM MotoJunior , the new name replacing the previous JuniorGP to identify the “Mondialino,” a springboard to the MotoGP World Championship. After the calendar and dedicated funds to encourage the arrival of non-Spanish and non-Italian riders, currently the majority, here are some more changes. Starting with the goodbye to Thursday test days on race weekends, but that’s not the only novelty: below are all the updates, effective immediately.

Testing regulations (2026)

Update to test sessions

· From 2026, Thursday test sessions will no longer be held during race weeks

· The maximum number of private test days is limited to 8 days per year, for all categories

Allowance for exceptional tests

· At the first event of the season, which will take place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 24, 2026

· Thursday test sessions will be organized by the Circuit

· These sessions (one day) will be deducted from the maximum of 8 private test days

Riders’ safety gear

Helmet, gloves and leather suit

·Helmets

- For the Moto3 Jr WCh category, helmets must comply with the FRHPhe-02 standard. A list of FIM-approved helmets is available here

- For Momoven Moto4 EC, Moto2 ECh and Stock ECh, helmets must comply with the FRHPhe-01 standard, and the use of FRHPhe-02 helmets is highly recommended (it will be mandatory for all classes in 2027)

·Gloves

- Only gloves compliant with:

· EN13594 Level 2 and/or

· MotoGP Regulations

·Leather suit

- The main closure zipper must be an auto-locking system

Momoven Moto4 EC STM: Single clutch supplier

STM Single Clutch – from 2026 onward

· STM will be the exclusive clutch supplier for Moto4 EC

· Clutches supplied without plates

Financial and advertising terms (permanent entries)

· Purchase cost for the team: €715 per STM clutch supplied

· Advertising support from STM: €715 per motorcycle with STM branding

· Applies only to permanent entries

Financial and advertising terms (one-event entries)

· Rental cost for the team: €350 per STM clutch supplied

· Advertising support from STM: €350 per motorcycle with STM branding

· Applies to one-event entries

Moto2 European Championship

· From 2026 a new external Mectronik IMU will be allowed

· A new reference for the shift stop wheel is allowed. The 2026 Moto2 ECh engines include the new reference. Both the old and the new will be allowed. The new reference reduces false neutrals, but on the other hand it will be a bit more difficult to find neutral.