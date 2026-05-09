Jorge Martin, what a start you made? There’s also a "secret move" behind the victory

The Spaniard got off to a lightning start and triumphed in the MotoGP Sprint at Le Mans: with the Aprilia he’s found a special feeling.

From eighth to first, Jorge Martin delivered a masterclass start at the beginning of the sprint race of the 2026 French Grand Prix. Once he took P1, he opened up a safe gap to the chasers and managed everything to perfection all the way to the checkered flag. A victory that confirms his growth and that of Aprilia as well, which also put Marco Bezzecchi (third) on the podium. There are now 6 points between the two teammates in the overall standings.

MotoGP France 2026, Sprint: Jorge Martin’s satisfaction

Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP, the two-time world champion discussed his fantastic start and how he subsequently managed the race: "It’s part of my job to prepare well for every situation, but starting eighth it was impossible to know what the others would do. I had my line pretty clear, but it went better than I expected. I’m very happy. That’s when the real race began; I didn’t think I could pull a gap, but I did. I couldn’t believe I had a second and a half advantage with three laps to go. I really enjoyed it, I feel more and more at ease with the bike and we have to keep going like this."

I was very hopeful I could make a good start and put myself third or fourth, but once I found myself in the lead everything became easier. I had clean air and I could ride. To win this race I had to push quite hard for six or seven laps, to keep a 1.2–1.3s margin and manage it. I gave it everything. I have to say that for the Sprint we made a move on the bike that we had never tried before. It worked as we thought, it helped me feel comfortable and ride fast." Getting off the line so well was crucial ( HERE the video), but Martin also revealed that a tweak on his Aprilia RS-GP26 helped him clinch today’s success at Le Mans: "."

He’s told that he seems even stronger than when he won the 2024 MotoGP world title with the Prima Pramac Ducati: "I say that too," he replies. "Surely I’m more complete, I have more experience and I know how to manage situations better. I enjoyed the race; I’ve never ridden a bike like this, one that gives you so much. I’m happy to have this opportunity."

With the Aprilia team and the RS-GP26 he has reached a fantastic feeling, and there’s still room for improvement in terms of riding. Even if he doesn’t want to hear about a possible fight for the 2026 title yet, as of today he is fully in the hunt, and the sense is that he will be a protagonist of the championship right to the end.