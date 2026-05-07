MotoGP France 2026 at Le Mans, a new Aprilia-Ducati showdown: full schedule, live on Sky and TV8

MotoGP World Championship ready for the French round of the 2026 season: TV and streaming schedule, live coverage also on TV8.

On to the first of two consecutive events. With Thursday’s statements in the books, tomorrow it’s time for action at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, hosting the 2026 French GP. MotoGP resumes from the tests in Spain with updates and perhaps a few new parts to debut for this event. All eyes are clearly on Aprilia, the queen of this season’s start; we’ll then see if the Ducati factory team can bounce back, between Marquez’s physical condition and Bagnaia seeking redemption after the technical KO. KTM lines up with four bikes and Jonas Folger called up in an emergency—how will Honda and Yamaha fare? In Moto2 there’s hope for some tricolor flashes, while Moto3 needs a comeback after the total disaster at Jerez (which was followed by a ). Below are all the schedules for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans. As always, full live coverage on Sky Sport (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV), and this time TV8 will also broadcast all three Sunday GP races live. On to the first of two consecutive events. With Thursday’s statements in the books, tomorrow it’s time for action at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, hosting the 2026 French GP. MotoGP resumes from the tests in Spain with updates and perhaps a few new parts to debut for this event. All eyes are clearly on Aprilia, the queen of this season’s start; we’ll then see if the Ducati factory team can bounce back, between Marquez’s physical condition and Bagnaia seeking redemption after the technical KO. KTM lines up with four bikes and Jonas Folger called up in an emergency—how will Honda and Yamaha fare? In Moto2 there’s hope for some tricolor flashes, while Moto3 needs a comeback after the total disaster at Jerez (which was followed by a test day ns. As always, full live coverage on Sky Sport (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV), and this time TV8 will also broadcast all three Sunday GP races live.

All Sky Sport times

Friday, May 8

9:00-9:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

9:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Practice

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Practice

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Practice

Saturday, May 9

8:40-9:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2

9:25-9:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

12:45-13:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

13:40-14:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 13 laps

Sunday, May 10

9:40-9:50 MotoGP Warm Up

11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps

12:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps

14:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps

Live on TV8

Saturday, May 9

10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

12:45-13:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

13:40-14:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 13 laps

Sunday, May 10

11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps

12:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps

14:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps