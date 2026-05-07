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Di Giannantonio, no backing down: condition set for the 2027 contract

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Thursday, 07 May 2026 at 22:57
Fabio Di Giannantonio VR46 MotoGP
The VR46 rider has yet to define his future in MotoGP: changing colors could become a concrete option.
Fabio Di Giannantonio is the best Ducati rider in the overall standings, where he sits in third place, but he still hasn’t managed to win a race since joining the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. He wants to break the ice and hopes that this weekend at Le Mans could be the right opportunity to climb to the top step of the podium.

MotoGP, Di Giannantonio: more KTM than Ducati VR46?

Posting good results also helps in securing a good seat looking ahead to 2027. The rider market is open and Diggia is among those who have not yet defined their future. Continuing with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team is certainly an option, relations between the parties are good, and discussions are underway to try to reach an agreement. Staying on a Ducati next year is possible, but there also appears to be concrete interest from KTM, which is evaluating him as Alex Marquez’s teammate in the factory team (HERE the contract details).
Asked at Le Mans about his future, Di Giannantonio clarified his intentions: "I am an official Ducati rider - reports Speedweek - and I think I’m doing a good job. I’m trying to maintain this level, I think I deserve it. Moreover, this support is fundamental if you want to win races or the championship. Without this support, it would be a step back in my career. At the moment, my manager is trying to get me the best options, and that means an official contract."
The 27-year-old Roman wants a factory rider contract, exactly like the one he has today with Ducati. Although he races for the VR46 team, he has a “special” status and wouldn’t want to lose it in 2027. For this reason, an eventual move to the Trackhouse team, Aprilia’s satellite squad, which has not yet defined its MotoGP lineup for next season, also seems off the table.
To be a full-fledged factory rider, the only path is to sign with KTM. Even though the future of the Mattighofen manufacturer in the class isn’t entirely clear—no investors have yet arrived to strengthen the MotoGP project, and there’s a risk of losing both Red Bull as a sponsor and the Tech3 satellite team—wearing the orange suit is something Diggia is considering. Perhaps right after this race weekend at Le Mans or after the next one in Barcelona, things will become clearer.
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Fabio Di Giannantonio

byMatteo Bellan

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