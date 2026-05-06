Triangle of Insane Speed: the 2026 North West 200 takes center stage

Considered an atypical road race, the North West 200 never fails to captivate. Dueling at insane speeds on the “Triangle” between Portrush, Portstewart, and Coleraine, with the distinctive feature of head-to-head, real-time battles (as if it were an “expanded” BSB race) over 14 kilometers, where the Superbike’s leading road racers average 200 km/h with top speeds exceeding 320 km/h. A show set to return for the 2026 edition with a total of 9 races scheduled between Thursday, May 7, and Saturday, May 9.

THE SPECTACLE OF THE NORTH WEST 200

The unique character of the North West 200 attracts not only hardcore road racers, but also regular British Superbike frontrunners who have since successfully made their mark on the roads. Much like Glenn Irwin, once again among the starters for the event, even though his participation seemed in doubt in recent days due to the tricky adaptation to Nitrous Competition’s new Ducati Panigale V4 R. In reality, the Carrickfergus native will be there, unlike Davey Todd, who was sidelined by the medical commission following his crash at March’s Daytona 200.

THE BIG NAMES

BMW 8Ten Racing will therefore rely solely on Peter Hickman, with the Bavarian marque also welcoming back Michael Dunlop to its ranks. He was originally expected to race the new Ducati Panigale V4 R, but his debut on the roads has been postponed due to the limited time available for testing in recent weeks. We will again see record win-holder Alastair Seeley among the entrants (though not on the big bikes), a victory contender in every class in Richard Cooper, as well as the evergreen John McGuinness, set to hit triple digits in terms of races contested on the Triangle.

ITALIANS IN THE RACE

In recent years, beginning with the memorable 2019 edition featuring Stefano Bonetti’s triumph in Supertwins Race 1 and Francesco Curinga cracking the Top 5 as a newcomer, the North West 200 has also smiled on our standard-bearers. That’s the hope for this year’s NW200 Week with Maurizio Bottalico, fresh from a sensational debut at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix , and Andrea Majola to keep under close watch. The former in the big bikes and Supersport, the latter among the 650cc four-stroke twins.

THE SCHEDULE

Today will see the first practice sessions, with second qualifying scheduled for tomorrow, ahead of (weather and delays permitting) the first three races on the evening of Thursday, May 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. local time, featuring Superbike, Supersport, and Superstock. On Saturday, May 9, from 10:00 a.m., the remaining 6 contests will run, including two races for the Supertwins.