Well, look who's back: Randy Krummenacher with GAS Racing in the Italian Superbike Championship

It’s now official: starting from Mugello, Randy Krummenacher will replace Lorenzo Gabellini with GAS Racing in the CIV Superbike.

Following the sudden split with Lorenzo Gabellini, the GAS Racing Team had to move quickly to find a replacement for the remainder of the 2026 CIV Superbike season. The rider’s name, already well known in the paddock, is Randy Krummenacher. The 2019 Supersport World Champion, officially announced today by Stefano Morri’s squad, will line up on a Yamaha R1 starting from the second round scheduled in the coming days at Mugello.

KRUMMENACHER WITH GAS IN THE CIV SUPERBIKE

Not news to our readers, as we had the chance to break this agreement on May 1. In fact, the understanding between the parties was reached immediately after the separation with Lorenzo Gabellini. Proof of this is that, recently, Randy Krummenacher had the opportunity to (re)test the R1 in the GAS Racing Team’s Production Bike configuration at Misano.

ONE TO WATCH

Brought in with the clear aim of fighting for strong results right away, Randy Krummenacher will once again defend GAS Racing Team’s colors a few months after his cameo in last season’s finale at Mugello. Called up to replace the injured Alessandro Arcangeli, he made his mark with two third places in the Production Bike class. The Florentine circuit also brings pleasant memories to the Swiss rider. In 2022, in his debut season in the CIV Superbike (with Keope Motor Team), he ended Yamaha’s win drought that had lasted since 2008. A double precedent that bodes well for the start of this new challenge.

KRUMMENACHER’S WORDS

"I’m happy to be back with Stefano Morri, Paolo Meluzzi, and the entire GAS Racing Team," said Randy Krummenacher, coming off a 2025 season in the FIM EWC Endurance World Championship hampered by injuries. "I already worked with the team at the last round of the 2025 season, also at Mugello, so I know we can do well together. The time to prepare has been very short. We were only able to do one day of testing at Misano, but we’ll give it our all to bring home important results starting this weekend."

Photo Courtesy: Dani Guazzetti