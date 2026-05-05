Disappointment at Ducati: Marc Marquez's shoulder remains a concern

The 2026 MotoGP season has not started as Ducati had hoped. Just one win in four races, signed by Alex Marquez and the satellite Gresini team. Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia are struggling on the Desmosedici GP26 and currently sit fifth and ninth in the overall standings, respectively. Gigi Dall'Igna tries to see the glass half full and renews the challenge to Aprilia.

The disappointment of Jerez

The roughly one-month break in the championship seemed like it could give Ducati an extra push, a necessary period of rest for Marc Marquez after the crash in Texas. Instead, little or nothing has changed for the factory team from Borgo Panigale, grappling with rapid tire wear issues. The two Sprint victories by the nine-time world champion in Brazil and Spain are so far the only ray of sunshine in the Red’s garage.

On Jerez Sunday, both Lenovo Ducati riders retired, a result that amplified the disappointment within the Emilia-based outfit. "There is still a lot of bitterness after our riders’ Grand Prix: we suffered a double retirement. Two retirements that were very hard for us," admits Gigi Dall'Igna. "A race that began with a spectacular start by Marc, who unfortunately crashed on the following lap, and continued with his brother Alex dominating and Di Giannantonio delivering an excellent performance. Pecco, on the other hand, was forced to retire due to a technical problem."

The big challenge with Noale

Double disappointment for the men in red, who now find themselves chasing the Aprilias of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin. There are already 44 points between “Bez” and the reigning MotoGP champion in the standings. A gap that isn’t insurmountable, provided there’s a real turnaround from the Cervera phenomenon. "We have an exciting and highly competitive championship ahead," adds the general manager of Ducati Corse in the customary post-race analysis.

The satellite teams kept the brand’s honor high with Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, first and third. "We had already shown significant signs of recovery in qualifying and in the sprint race with the one-two of the factory bikes, achieving an all-Ducati podium in a race marked by unpredictable weather... Gresini and VR46 honored the Ducati name, I congratulate them.”

The Marc Marquez puzzle

The lack of results from the factory riders is being felt.” Given this situation, the Italian engineer also sets goals for a team that must “improve and continue to commit to the maximum to give the riders (Marquez andthat little something extra.” Useful updates for the GP26 could arrive from the MotoGP test held at Jerez, a necessary injection of confidence for technicians and riders. "New challenges await us," concludes Dall'Igna. "And that’s exactly what makes us love what we do every day." In a difficult moment for the Italian team, no result goes unnoticed. ".” Given this situation, the Italian engineer also sets goals for a team that must “(Marquez and Pecco .” Useful updates for the GP26 could arrive from the MotoGP test held at Jerez, a necessary injection of confidence for technicians and riders. "," concludes Dall'Igna. "."

Right now, the Borgo Panigale brand is missing the results of Marc Marquez. Last year he made the difference, but after the Mandalika crash he doesn’t seem to be the same. Too many trivial falls; he’s not riding with the natural ease he once had. Many believe that #93 isn’t telling the whole truth about his actual physical condition. But Ducati continues to place maximum trust in him, with a contract renewal that will soon be made official and a salary worthy of a superstar. Time will tell.