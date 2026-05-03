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WorldSBK, nightmare Sunday for BMW: Petrucci won’t race Race 2 at Balaton Park either

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 03 May 2026 at 14:53
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK
A day to forget for BMW, which will have no M 1000 RR on the grid for Superbike Race 2 in Hungary: after Oliveira, Petrucci is out as well.
The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team is truly unlucky at the Balaton Park Circuit. At the start of the Superpole Race, they experienced the nasty incident involving Miguel Oliveira, who came into contact with Andrea Locatelli and then fell onto the asphalt as the other riders passed by. After the initial scare, reassurances arrived regarding his condition, although the Portuguese rider was declared unfit for Race 2 and had to be taken to hospital for further checks, having suffered a concussion and an injury to his left shoulder.

Superbike Hungary, Petrucci injured as well: the rider’s condition

Unfortunately, Danilo Petrucci will also miss Race 2 in Hungary. It was just announced that the Italian rider has been declared unfit due to a contusion to his left ankle, not caused by a crash. A real shame not to see any M 1000 RR on the grid this afternoon. We can only wish both riders a speedy recovery.
While Oliveira managed to get on the podium in Race 1 and seemed to have the potential to put in strong performances again today, Petrucci appeared to be struggling more. On Saturday he could do no better than 11th place, and in the Superpole Race he finished only 16th. At this point, it’s reasonable to think that his result in the sprint race may have been affected by the contusion to his left ankle, which has ruled him out of this afternoon’s race.

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Danilo Petrucci

byMatteo Bellan

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