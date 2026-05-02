Two Moto2 youngsters are certain to move up to MotoGP, and there may even be a third: not everyone will be pleased.

There are big names on the current MotoGP grid ready to change colors next year, but there will also be some coming from Moto2 to bring a breath of fresh air. As is known, announcements are not being made due to ongoing negotiations between the manufacturers and the MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (formerly Dorna) over the 2027–2031 contract. The parties have not yet reached a full agreement, and the hope is to resolve everything by the end of May.

MotoGP 2027, who’s coming from Moto2: the CFMOTO Aspar riders

Both David Alonso and Daniel Holgado, riders currently competing for the CFMOTO Aspar Racing team, are certain to move up from Moto2 to MotoGP. Team boss Jorge Martinez confirmed it in an interview with Superdeporte: “Both will go to MotoGP. It hasn’t been said officially, but to me it’s clear that both will go, because they are great riders.”

As for Alonso, his move to Honda seems done, although it’s not yet clear whether he will race for the HRC factory team or be placed in another garage. Not LCR, where the Zarco–Moreira duo is confirmed, but rather Tech3: the team founded by Hervé Poncharal could leave KTM and sign with Honda.

Holgado, on the other hand, is set to join the Gresini team. Nadia Padovani’s squad will lose both Alex Marquez (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer (VR46). The 21-year-old from Alicante is expected to be paired with Enea Bastianini, ready to return after previously racing for the Faenza team in both Moto3 and MotoGP.

Izan Guevara promoted by Prima Pramac Yamaha?

Another candidate for the major leap from Moto2 to MotoGP is Izan Guevara, currently third in the standings. He could take Jack Miller’s seat at Prima Pramac Yamaha, for whom he is already racing in the intermediate class from 2025. He would line up alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Last season the 21-year-old Majorcan had ups and downs; this year he has always finished in the top 7, with two podiums to his name. Yamaha and Pramac are keeping an eye on him and are considering bringing him into the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing. It’s worth remembering that Guevara tested the M1 in Valencia at the end of the 2025 season.

Manu Gonzalez and Senna Agius out of MotoGP?

The Moto2 points leader is Manu Gonzalez, 9.5 points ahead of teammate Senna Agius. At the moment, both riders of the LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP team seem out of the running for a potential move to MotoGP in 2027.

The disappointment would be greatest for the Spaniard, who had already flirted with a top-class move in 2025. He had talks with both LCR Honda and Prima Pramac Yamaha, then remained in Moto2. Last year he rode Trackhouse’s Aprilia MotoGP bike, having been called up to replace the injured Ai Ogura in the Aragon test. The Japanese rider will move to Yamaha in 2027, but that doesn’t seem to open a door for Gonzalez: team manager Davide Brivio has already made it clear he wants to focus on riders with existing premier-class experience. The 2019 Supersport 300 world champion risks being left with a bitter taste once again, especially if he were to win the Moto2 title.