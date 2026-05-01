Marquez's mother defends Marc: "He's not finished"

The winner of the Jerez GP bears the Marquez signature, but it’s not the reigning MotoGP champion. Taking first place on the Andalusian circuit was Alex Marquez, while his older brother had to retire after a crash in the early stages. Two sides of the same coin, as their mother Roser Alentà recounts.

Ducati returns to victory

The 2025 season will forever go down in history, with an outcome nothing short of unique and rare for the brothers from Cervera. Marc as MotoGP world champion and Alex as runner-up, a result that will be hard to repeat. This year, the balance on track has shifted; to beat the Aprilias, ideal conditions are needed, and the gap between the Desmosedici and the RS-GP has vanished. After three wins by the Noale manufacturer, Ducati returned to the top step of the podium in the first European round on the calendar. But not with the factory team—thanks instead to the satellite Gresini squad and its silver arrow Alex Marquez

The assessment of the Spanish Grand Prix is positive in the Marquez household. "I’m happy for Alex, for his victory, but also for Marc, because he didn’t get hurt," commented the mother of the two riders. "Marc had already said that Alex had a better pace." The nine-time world champion’s mistake was down to chance—episodes that can happen in a sport like MotoGP. "He did what he had to do, but there’s something called gravity, and that’s it. Neither they nor I can ignore gravity in this case."

Mama Marquez in Jerez

When they overtook each other, I said: ‘There you go, Marc, go chase Alex, he has a better pace.’ But this time that’s not how it went." Look, Marc isn’t finished. He’s still there... People make things up, but he’s doing what he has to do... What do you think? That the others won’t make mistakes?" Roser Alentà followed the race from inside the family motorhome, allowing her to live every moment of the weekend with maximum intensity. "." Marc Marquez ’s last victory dates back to last September at Misano; then injuries and other factors kept the superstar off the top step of the podium, raising doubts about his competitiveness and physical condition. "

What happened in Jerez confirms Alex Márquez’s growth as a leading rider. In 2027 he will finally land in a factory team and will be able to play his cards in the race for the world title. But Mama Roser wants to make one point clear: Marc will return to winning. After the MotoGP test in Jerez, a certain optimism reigns in the Red’s garage, and the upcoming rounds at Le Mans, Mugello, and Barcelona will be decisive in charting the course of this season.