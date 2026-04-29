No updates at Jerez: Is Honda sacrificing the present to dominate the new MotoGP era?

Honda seems more focused on the future than on the 2026 MotoGP World Championship. The year of revolution and uncertainty is a big opportunity to return to the top right away.

Has Honda halted development for the 2026 RC-V, the last 1000? That’s the feeling from the MotoGP tests that just wrapped up in Jerez, where the Golden Wing was the only manufacturer not to introduce anything new, unlike all the other factories. “Not new parts, but new setups, very interesting from both mechanical and electronic standpoints” Romano Albesiano told motogp.com, for example. The factory team riders and LCR’s Johann Zarco were much more direct, expressing the opinion that development has indeed stopped, and Alberto Puig ultimately emphasized how Honda is trying to find a compromise between this year’s development and next year’s. A clear direction is already emerging, which, like everything, has pros and cons. The message is loud and clear: start the new era as leading protagonists, with a winning project, and recapture former glory. Will they pull it off?

A transitional 2026

It seems Honda views this MotoGP season—the last of the 1000 era and the first without concessions—as a major shift. We’re just at the start, with only four Grands Prix completed, yet it already looks like the path is set. Not that Monday’s work was completely at a standstill, but they focused heavily on certain “changes” regarding details of the current bike, like electronics or weight distribution. Still, no new parts arrived at Jerez for the four HRC riders across the factory squad and the LCR satellite team. That means Mir, Marini, Zarco, and Moreira will have to get the most out of what they have until the end of the season, perhaps with some updates coming later on. The current stated potential is for 7th-8th place, to be reassessed as the GPs go by if others keep improving. In the tests, more than the final positions, note that the gap to the front— with an all-Aprilia top 3—was between nine tenths (Moreira, Marini ) and one second (Mir, Zarco).

Maximum focus on the 850cc project

A giant like Honda, with countless titles in Grand Prix racing, clearly does not take kindly to lingering at the back instead of fighting for the crown. The major shift slated for 2027 is a golden opportunity for the Japanese manufacturer, which intends to make the most of it. No one knows exactly what to expect in MotoGP’s year of revolution; it’s a big leap into the unknown and a gamble for all manufacturers (and for riders choosing where to go). Honda wants to close the dark chapter that began with the injury to its modern-era ace, Marc Marquez, and reassert its candidacy for the top spots. Aleix Espargaro’s serious injury is a heavy blow, but Takaaki Nakagami is there to continue development work, in addition to the resources deployed at the factory. In short, eyes are already set on a 2027 that will surely be full of surprises.