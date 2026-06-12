MotoGP Revolution: Cost Cuts, a Single Bike, and an Evening "Curfew"

MotoGP is gearing up for the 2027 revolution, and not just with the 850cc prototypes. Some rules will change too: riders will have only one bike available during free practice sessions. The main goal is cost reduction, with the approval of the Manufacturers’ Association (MSMA), confirmed during the Hungarian GP.

The new cost-cutting rules

Ahead of the new technological era, teams have opted for a cost-saving approach. Lower spending on components, fewer working hours, and more controlled operations are some of the pillars on which the new MotoGP will be built. However, the second bike will not disappear entirely and will remain available both for the Sprint and the Sunday race. This way, “flag-to-flag” races—where riders can change bikes when weather conditions suddenly shift—won’t be compromised. But if a rider destroys the bike during practice, it will be difficult to get back on track in the same session.

The changes won’t stop there. Manufacturers intend to shorten free practice sessions to limit the mileage accumulated by engines and components, all of which are subject to strict usage limits. Fewer laps will mean less wear… and lower costs. They are also considering implementing a system similar to F1’s well-known “curfew,” which limits team personnel working hours to cut costs and ease the workload in the MotoGP paddock. Lastly, the number of technicians authorized to work directly on the bikes during race weekends could be reduced and capped.

These proposals need final tweaks and the manufacturers’ green light. But everything suggests that the Championship has already made its decision and only the official announcement is missing. Not to mention that teams are already working on the 2027 MotoGP prototypes, which will run on Pirelli tires and feature 850cc engines with reduced aerodynamics.

Problems at the Brno test

The upcoming post-race tests at Brno will give MotoGP riders their first chance to try next year’s 850cc prototypes and Pirelli tires. The closed-door test is limited to a maximum of two riders per factory, and Pirelli requires that at least one of them be a factory rider. However, only three riders present at Brno have confirmed contracts to remain with their respective manufacturers in 2027: Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac Yamaha), and Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda). Johann Zarco, Moreira’s teammate, has a contract but is injured. The high number of expected seat swaps for next year means that only two other names—Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer—join the list of those staying loyal to their current manufacturer.