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From Moto2 revival to the step up to MotoGP: Izan Guevara, the first product of the Pramac project

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 28 July 2026 at 17:57
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"Now he's rediscovering his potential": Paolo Campinoti praises Izan Guevara and opens the door to MotoGP, awaiting the announcement of the 2027 step up.
The rumors started at the end of last year, when Izan Guevara was rewarded with a test on the Yamaha MotoGP after his Moto2 victory. Now all that’s missing is the official confirmation of the deal to move up to the premier class with Pramac Racing: he would become the first “product” of the dual commitment by Paolo Campinoti’s team, whose goal is to develop a young rider in the intermediate class and then bring him to the top class. In fact, for the Spaniard it’s been a rebirth.
After the Moto3 crown in 2022, he struggled in Moto2, until the switch to Boscoscuro in 2025, which led to his first victory at the Valencia GP. This year he ended the first part of the season in a provisional 2nd place overall: always in the points, two P7s as his worst results, one win and four other podiums, two poles. Guevara has become a standout in the category and, as mentioned, it seems only the official word is missing for the new challenge.
Izan Guevara celebrated by Paolo Campinoti, linked with a MotoGP move in 2027

"There are good chances": Guevara one step from MotoGP

"Guevara is improving a lot. We had a rider who seemed defeated, but he’s bounced back." Paolo Campinoti, in an interview for the YouTube channel 'Mig Babol', comments on the progress made by his Spanish rider in two years with the Pramac Moto2 team. He also recalls the project structure, emphasized since the new commitment in the intermediate class. "Our idea is to keep developing riders in Moto2 before bringing them to MotoGP. That’s our goal," Campinoti stressed. He then added that "Guevara is Gino Borsoi’s protégé, whom he has known for many years."
"He won a Moto3 World Championship, but in Moto2 he lost his way a bit. Now he’s rediscovering his true potential." Will he really move up to MotoGP? The rumors are flying, but the Pramac Racing owner doesn’t give a definitive answer, even if the situation seems clear. "He’ll probably move up to the top category next year, there are good chances," is the comment. As mentioned, we’re now just waiting for the announcement of Toprak Razgatlioglu’s new teammate ahead of the revolutionary 2027 MotoGP season.
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Izan Guevara

byDiana Tamantini

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