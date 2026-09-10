Aprilia goes extreme: the latest upgrade to beat Ducati

Aprilia is going all-in to secure the 2026 MotoGP title, the last of the 1000cc engine era. Despite a new technical regulation coming into force next year, the Noale manufacturer continues to focus on aerodynamic details to win the battle against Ducati. With Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, they are aiming to hit the world title dream.

Final sprint for the world title

The Veneto constructor continues to roll out updates for the RS-GP ahead of the MotoGP World Championship finale. At MotorLand Aragón, the team led by Massimo Rivola brought a new tail unit for the rear of the bike to the track. With Ai Ogura also out at Misano Aprilia’s fate is in the hands of Jorge Martin, currently the championship leader, and his garage-mate Marco Bezzecchi. In particular, the Romagna rider said he was especially pleased with the new aerodynamic component tested in the first free practice session. The tail unit remained on his bike for the rest of the weekend on Spanish soil.

The new rear tail unit

MotoGP’s provisional leader, Jorge Martin, tested the new version on the first day of practice, then set it aside for the races. The main goal of this new element is to improve the handling of the Aprilia RS-GP’s rear end and provide greater stability at the back. It may just be a coincidence, but at Aragón Bezzecchi took pole and set the lap record with a time of 1:44.962.

Marco secured third place in both the MotoGP Sprint and the Grand Prix, but there was nothing he could do on Marc Marquez’s talisman circuit. Things could change at Misano, and Aprilia may roll out the new tail again, capable of better managing airflow and generating more downforce on the rear wheel. It should also make the bike more stable and reduce stress on the rear tire, thereby preserving its wear.

Assault on the world title dream

Development isn’t limited to the RS-GP’s rear section. With the introduction of the new concept, the so-called “leg wings,” or the aerodynamic fins located under the motorcycle’s seat, have also been redesigned. The Noale engineers continue to work on the last MotoGP prototype of the 1000cc era, even though much of the focus is already on the new regulations coming into effect in 2027.

The showdown with Ducati is entering the decisive phase of this championship. “It’s tough, but we’re trying. Because we know what’s at stake,” admitted technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini. After the summer break, Borgo Panigale hasn’t introduced major updates for the Desmosedici GP26, while Aprilia has made improvements both at Silverstone with small aerodynamic tweaks and at Aragón with the new rear wing.