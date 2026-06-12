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Diggia’s turning point: VR46 reveals the secret behind his rise

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 12 June 2026 at 09:42
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio’s inadvertent crash at the start of the Hungarian GP has stalled VR46’s title dreams. The Roman rider has scored two podiums and a win in eight Grands Prix, while Franco Morbidelli’s tough spell continues with only two top-10s since the start of the season.

Diggia’s rise

Team manager Pablo Nieto prefers to keep his feet on the ground, even though “Diggia” is currently the top Ducati rider in the championship standings. No number-crunching allowed; it’s better to focus race by race, because surprises are always around the corner. And the race at Balaton Park shows that avoiding mistakes isn’t enough. Jorge Martin’s error at Turn 1 after the start proved that someone else’s mistake can also ruin a weekend and even a championship.
Looking at the glass half full, the results achieved so far are the product of long and meticulous work by the entire team. “We’re very happy because we’re simply working hard,” Nieto told Motorsport-Total.com. “This is our third year together. First of all, it’s about understanding what he needs to be fast, and we’ve worked on all those aspects. That’s very, very important.”
Pablo Nieto

Preseason is the key

According to the Spanish-born manager, one of the keys to this success lies in winter preparation. “Last year, one of the problems was the injury in Malaysia, with a broken collarbone, which prevented us from doing the winter tests,” recalled Pablo Nieto. This year, the preseason didn’t reveal major issues and the results are coming. What’s more, the collaboration between Di Giannantonio and the technical staff has improved over time. “It’s very important because we understand each other better and better. We know what he needs and he knows what we have to give him.”
Beyond the technical aspects, Nieto particularly highlights Fabio’s personal growth. “Diggia has a lot more experience. He believes in himself much more, and that’s extremely important in this sport. Mindset is crucial. He’s made progress in that respect. But we, as a team, have achieved it together. The team is also growing a lot and we’re on the right track.”

VR46 and the dream in the drawer

Despite the strong form, Valentino Rossi’s squad is not considering a charge for the world title. “If we started thinking about the championship now, it would be a mistake. We mustn’t do that. MotoGP is extremely difficult.” The Noale rivals have something extra in terms of bike development; only Marc Marquez manages to flip the script, albeit in flashes. “We know that Aprilia currently has something we’re missing. And we also have to take into account the other factory Ducati riders.”
Only after the summer break will it be time to take stock, but next year “Diggia” will change colors. Even though there’s no official announcement yet, the Roman rider has already reached an agreement with the factory KTM team, where he will partner with Alex Marquez. VR46 will welcome Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolò Bulega, barring last-minute twists.
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Fabio Di Giannantonio

byLuigi Ciamburro

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