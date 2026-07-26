Samuel Di Sora, the tri-national rider, believes in his chances in CIV Sportbike: "Bianchi? He's not unbeatable

INTERVIEW - Face to face with Samuel Di Sora, the multi-ethnic BBR Corse rider in the CIV Sportbike : French with Italian roots and Spanish residency.

"I was born in Bayonne to a French mother and an Italian father: I have dual nationality. I soon moved to Spain to fulfill my dream of becoming a motorcycle racer." For over 20 years, Samuel Di Sora has lived in Alicante, in the heart of the Valencian Community. A life choice that, as a child, led him to leave his homeland to get closer to the feeder championships of the Iberian Peninsula. Spanish Supersport 300 Champion in 2017, racing strictly under the French flag, from that moment he alternated standout seasons with supporting-role years. A haul of 2 wins and 12 total podiums between 2020 and 2024 in the World Supersport 300 wasn’t enough to secure his stay in the WorldSBK “entry” class, leaving him at the end of 2024 forced to switch to the CIV Supersport. Even in Italy, his second (third) home, tough moments were not lacking. A problematic adaptation to the category pushed Di Sora to restart this year from CIV Sportbike, embracing the BBR Corse team with an Aprilia RS 660 at his disposal. A steadily improving start to the season, embellished by His story sounds like something out of a movie, but it’s all true.For over 20 years, Samuel Di Sora has lived in Alicante, in the heart of the Valencian Community. A life choice that, as a child, led him to leave his homeland to get closer to the feeder championships of the Iberian Peninsula. Spanish Supersport 300 Champion in 2017, racing strictly under the French flag, from that moment he alternated standout seasons with supporting-role years. A haul of 2 wins and 12 total podiums between 2020 and 2024 in the World Supersport 300 wasn’t enough to secure his stay in the WorldSBK “entry” class, leaving him at the end of 2024 forced to switch to the CIV Supersport. Even in Italy, his second (third) home, tough moments were not lacking. A problematic adaptation to the category pushed Di Sora to restart this year from CIV Sportbike, embracing the BBR Corse team with an Aprilia RS 660 at his disposal. A steadily improving start to the season, embellished by two second places at the Imola round , bringing France back onto the podium of the tricolor series. The last of his compatriots to manage it was Andy Verdoia in August 2021 at Mugello in CIV Supersport, but calling him French almost feels reductive...

Samuel, the question comes naturally: who did you support at the 2026 Football World Cup?

(Laughs, ed.)

"I watched the semifinal between France and Spain with mixed feelings. I would have been happy either way: for myself if France had won, for my Spanish friends if Spain had triumphed. In the end they won, in every sense. In the semifinal and, right after, in the final (a 1-0 win over Argentina, ed.). That’s fine. Obviously, I was disappointed that Italy didn’t qualify."

Do you follow football besides motorcycles, or is there something else?

"I like the World Cup because it’s a cross-cutting event, it brings people together. Otherwise, I’m not a big football fan. I prefer individual sports, in some ways extreme and adrenaline-fueled. I like cycling and surfing. Also, recently I started snowboarding. These are disciplines that remind me of motorcycling because of the emotions they convey. With friends I also end up playing padel and basketball, but they’re not for me!".

What’s your relationship with Italy?

"I feel a strong sense of belonging to this country, a boundless love. My father is Roman going back eight generations; it was he who pushed me toward motorcycling. As a kid I spent my summers in Rome with my grandmother. Unfortunately, as I grew up, I couldn’t see her as often. I had to invest all my resources in racing."

How Italian do you feel?

"Very. Firstly in my way of thinking, and then there’s the cuisine. I like to think that in Italy there’s still a pursuit of beauty in things. Without ulterior motives, but for the simple pleasure of doing it."

Did you know France hadn’t been on a CIV podium since 2021?

"No! You know, in recent years CIV has been undergoing a process of internationalization with more and more ‘non-Italian’ riders on the grid. I’ve built much of my career outside my national borders; by now I’m used to racing abroad."

Samuel Di Sora in action with the BBR Corse Aprilia RS 660

You said the double podium at Imola is worth as much as a win because your season started late. Can you explain?

"Compared to my rivals I lined up in the dark, without doing any pre-season testing. I was coming off a year and a half in CIV Supersport (with MRT Corse Kawasaki, ed.) that fell short of expectations. For one reason or another, including my own mistakes, the results didn’t come. That’s why I had a tough winter. Despite the few offers I received, I took some time to look for the right compromise. At 25 I can’t afford to waste more chances."

In what sense?

"By motorcycling standards I’m starting to reach a certain age... at this point in my career I need to perform at my absolute best to prove I’ve still got it."

You found the ideal fit with the BBR Corse team.

"I wanted a team that’s skilled, reliable, and ambitious. A winning gamble? Not exactly. I knew some members of BBR Corse; I knew who I’d be racing with. Getting back to fighting for the places that matter has given me great satisfaction."

You’re second in the championship—how far can you go?

"It’s too early to say. There are still several races to go, plus we’ll have the Superpole Race at Cremona. Our goal is to be as high up as possible. We know it won’t be easy: the level in CIV Sportbike is high, there are another 37 riders chasing the win. If I really have to stick my neck out, I aim to win at least one race between now and the end of the season."

Filippo Bianchi, the standout of CIV Sportbike: is he impressing you?

"Together with his team (Team MMP Velocità, ed.) they worked tirelessly over the winter. Filippo has serious talent, a really strong rider—did you see his wild card in the World Championship? So far he’s had an almost flawless season."

Do you think you can beat him?

"No one is unbeatable. We have to keep pushing in this direction; I’m confident."

What would you ask of motorcycling?

"Well, one last opportunity in the World Championship. I’ve always been aware of my potential. In the past, when the package supported me, I always played my cards right and won races. I still have something to give to motorcycling."

Photo Courtesy: Leonardo Alessio