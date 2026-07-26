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Marquez shatters the stats: the profile of a 'killer' rider

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Sunday, 26 July 2026 at 17:07
Marc Marquez
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The 2026 MotoGP season seemed to begin under a bad sign for Marc Marquez. The Ducati Desmosedici was being labeled as the “second force” in the Championship, overtaken by Aprilia, while cruel fate weighed on the health of the nine-time champion. But back-to-back victories in Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Germany have brought the reigning champion back within a step of the summit.

The stats favor Marquez

Marc Marquez has achieved nearly everything a rider could wish for in his career. Nine titles, countless victories (102), and now a long-term future with Ducati: at 33, the Spaniard is back at the top end of the overall standings, touted as the favorite for the 2026 world title. And all the numbers are on his side. His wins-to-podiums ratio speaks volumes about his audacity on track, his talent, and his competitive ruthlessness.
The phenomenon from Cervera is without doubt the most “lethal” rider in MotoGP, able to convert more podiums into wins than any other rival. The numbers are clear: every time Marquez steps onto the podium, there’s a staggering 58.9% chance he comes out the winner. Of his 129 premier-class podiums, 76 have ended in victory. An unparalleled record that carves a clear gap between #93 and the rest of the grid.
Marc Marquez

The podium-to-win rankings

MotoGP has always rewarded not only pure speed, but also the ability to seize crucial moments and turn them into victories. In this exclusive analysis, the wins-to-podiums ratio reveals which riders possess the killer instinct in decisive moments. Ducati’s superstar tops this special ranking thanks to his extraordinary efficiency, turning opportunities into triumphs with unmatched consistency.
In this statistical comparison, Pecco Bagnaia stands out as Marc Marquez’s main rival, boasting a win rate of 48.4% across his podiums. Numbers worthy of a three-time world champion, yet nearly 11 percentage points shy of the Catalan rider’s devastating run. He’s followed by Marco Bezzecchi at 41.7% and Franco Morbidelli at 37.5%, Fabio Quartararo at 34.4%, while Maverick Vinales, now on the verge of saying goodbye to MotoGP, sits at 28.6%.
Even legends like Valentino Rossi, who racked up 89 wins from 199 podiums (a conversion rate of 44.7%), trail the Spanish contender. These figures confirm Marquez’s status quo: he is not just a prolific winner, but a relentless competitor who rarely settles for the second or third step of the podium.
His 58.9% wins-to-podiums ratio is not just a statistic, but proof of a competitiveness that has defined an era and that he continues to uphold even after the toughest moments of his career. Marc Marquez wrote history with Honda and will now continue to do so with Ducati.
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Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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