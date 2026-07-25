Rider market and sponsor shuffle: two seats still open, here are the candidates

The rider market is at the closing credits; all predictions have matched the rumors that had been circulating for months. In 2027, a new era of MotoGP will begin, with significant regulatory changes and livery switches. Only two riders will remain with their current factory teams: Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi. Some changes are also expected at the main sponsor level.

Who’s changing and who’s staying...

Marquez will stay with Ducati for another two years, and the same goes for Bezzecchi with Aprilia. Their teammates, however, are changing: Pedro Acosta, who has signed a two-year deal with Borgo Panigale, and Pecco Bagnaia, eager for redemption with the Noale brand.

New rider line-ups for the other three manufacturers: Honda, Yamaha, and KTM. The Iwata factory, currently at the bottom of the MotoGP World Championship, has signed the two championship leaders: Jorge Martín and Ai Ogura. The hope is to revive the fortunes of a historic brand going through a very tough period. It won’t be easy, but the expectation is that with the 850cc bikes the balance of power may be overturned.

KTM had to bid farewell to its star rider, Pedro Acosta, who wanted a competitive bike right away. However, the Austrian team will be able to count on two top-tier athletes in Alex Marquez, the 2025 runner-up, and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is having his best season since his MotoGP debut.

A question mark at Honda

There are still a few question marks at HRC. Fabio Quartararo will be the main reference point after spending his entire premier-class career in Yamaha colors. But who will line up alongside him in the factory box? This week the winged brand confirmed the signing of David Alonso, the young Colombian Moto2 talent who shattered all the records in Moto3 two seasons ago. It has not yet been confirmed whether he will be part of the factory team or make his debut with LCR Honda. The alternative is Diogo Moreira. One of the two, together with Quartararo, will be tasked with leading the Japanese manufacturer back to victory. The other will join Lucio Cecchinello’s satellite squad.

The satellite teams’ moves

As of today, 15 of the 22 rider contracts for 2027 have been signed. Of the seven vacant seats, five have been assigned but are not yet officially confirmed. VR46 Ducati has decided to bet on Fermin Aldeguer and Superbike leader Nicolò Bulega . Gresini Racing, on the other hand, will rely on 2020 champion Joan Mir and Daniel Holgado. Raul Fernandez will stay with Trackhouse, alongside current KTM Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini. At Pramac, Toprak Razgatlıoglu has been reconfirmed, with Izan Guevara at his side.

The two remaining open positions concern KTM’s customer team, Tech3. Gunther Steiner is in talks with the experienced Luca Marini , Manuel Gonzalez, and Senna Agius. For Valentino Rossi’s brother, it seems a done deal; for the other two, it will be a toss-up until the end of the summer break. Five riders are leaving the MotoGP paddock: Binder, Viñales, Rins, Morbidelli, and Miller.

Yamaha without a title sponsor?

Changes are also on the way regarding title sponsors. The U.S. company Monster Energy will lend its name to the Aprilia brand starting in 2027. The energy drink brand will likely change its sponsorship status with Yamaha, moving from title to main sponsor. Consequently, the Iwata factory will need to look not only for results but also for a major financial backer.

Ducati Corse continues unchanged. IT giant Lenovo remains the main backer, as does Monster Energy, despite rumors of a possible partnership with Red Bull. The situation is also clear in the KTM box, which will race under the name Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Honda will continue in Castrol colors at least through 2027.