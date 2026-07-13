Superbike, Bulega is back to laying down the law: "With this Ducati, everything is easy"

After losing his unbeaten run in the Superbike World Championship, Nicolò Bulega is back to laying down the law: a Sunday double at Donington Park.

"Today I was at 90%, while Iker pushed at 100%: I was missing that 10% that I hope to find tomorrow." That’s how Nicolò Bulega explained yesterday’s second place in Race 1, That’s how Nicolò Bulega explained yesterday’s second place in Race 1, beaten by his teammate Lecuona . Mission accomplished, one might say. After absorbing the first slight setback following an extraordinary streak of 25 consecutive wins in the Superbike World Championship, the rider from Emilia made up for it with interest on Sunday at Donington Park. Victory in the Superpole Race, and another in Race 2, reasserting his clear and undisputed supremacy.

BACK TO NORMAL

"A superb Sunday, I’m very happy. I was disappointed with the result of Race 1, for not having played my cards well, even though Iker deserved the win. I thank the team for the fantastic work that allowed us to solve the issues we encountered on Saturday; I felt much more at ease on the bike and I was able to ride the way I want", explained the 2023 Supersport World Champion. Fun fact: before this double, the ups and downs of the Midlands were the only track on the calendar where he had never stood on the top step of the podium in Superbike. "My riding style doesn’t match very well with Donington’s layout, especially because of the last two sectors. What matters is that we didn’t give up. Today we improved significantly compared to yesterday."

LECUONA SLIPS UP AND PAYS

That the tide had turned was clear right from the Superpole Race, with the first win of the day served on a silver platter to Nicolò Bulega thanks to the simultaneous exit of Iker Lecuona, who ended up sadly on the ground at Goddards with the other Aruba.it Racing - Ducati-liveried Ducati Panigale V4 R on lap two while he was leading. "At the start of the race I was having some difficulty overtaking Montella. When I managed to get past him, I set my pace. Then Iker fell... it’s hard to know how it would have ended without his slide."

DUCATI CELEBRATION IN WORLD SUPERBIKE

The Montecchio Emilia native has climbed to 41 career wins in the Superbike World Championship on a day of celebration for Ducati and the entire Aruba.it Racing - Ducati squad, who in one fell swoop secured the (double) manufacturers’ and teams’ titles. "An incredible season so far", admitted Nicolò Bulega. "Great riders, great team, great bike. With these ingredients, reaching major milestones becomes easy."

FIRST MATCH POINT

With the Donington Park weekend in the books, WorldSBK riders and teams will observe an extended break. The next round is set for Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours on September 4–6, potentially decisive for awarding the 2026 world title. Nicolò Bulega will arrive in France with a colossal 131-point championship lead over Iker Lecuona. "I’m not thinking about it," he cut short. "I know I can be crowned Superbike World Champion well in advance, but for me the most important thing is to win as many races as possible, taking it step by step. I like winning."