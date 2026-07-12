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MotoGP Germany, Warm Up: Diggia wrecks his Ducati. Today’s TV schedule

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 12 July 2026 at 10:20
Diggia caduta MotoGP Warm Up
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The reigning champion also takes the Warm Up at the Sachsenring and is the favorite for this afternoon’s race: heavy tumble for Di Giannantonio, but he’s fine.
Marc Marquez sets the fastest time in the MotoGP Warm Up at the German Grand Prix. In the 10 minutes available for race prep, the pole-sitter and winner of the sprint race was quickest with a 1'20"119.
Second time for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who crashed at Turn 8 with less than a minute to go. He got back up almost immediately, but he did take a few knocks in the tumble that sent him rolling through the gravel. Nothing serious, just minor bruising to his neck and coccyx. His Ducati is heavily damaged. Worth noting that the Roman rider was using the latest evolution tail unit on his Desmosedici, the same one adopted by Marquez.

MotoGP Sachsenring, Warm Up results: times and standings

Third time for Alex Marquez, second in the Sprint and aiming for the podium in this afternoon’s long race as well. Also in the Warm Up top five are Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller, though it’s unlikely they’ll be in those positions with their Yamahas.
Pecco Bagnaia seventh, behind Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia. Only fourteenth for Jorge Martin, the MotoGP World Championship leader. The Aprilia Racing team rider is having some difficulties at the Sachsenring.
Warm Up times standings MotoGP Sachsenring, Germany
MotoGP Germany, Warm Up results: times and standings at the Sachsenring

German GP 2026: TV schedules and streaming for the races

Today all the German Grand Prix races will be broadcast live on TV by Sky Sport MotoGP and also on free-to-air channel TV8. For live streaming, Sky Go, NOW, and the TV8.it website are available. Below are the times.
  • 11:00: Moto3 – Race
  • 12:15: Moto2 – Race
  • 14:00: MotoGP – Race

The MotoGP starting grid

1. Marc Marquez (Ducati)
2. Alex Marquez (Ducati)
3. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati)
4. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)
5. Ai Ogura (Aprilia)
6. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
7. Jorge Martin (Aprilia)
8. Pedro Acosta (KTM)
9. Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati)
10. Franco Morbidelli (Ducati)
11. Jack Miller (Yamaha)
12. Joan Mir (Honda)
13. Luca Marini (Honda)
14. Brad Binder (KTM)
15. Enea Bastianini (KTM)
16. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)
17. Alex Rins (Yamaha)
18. Diogo Moreira (Honda)
19. Maverick Vinales (KTM)
20. Cal Crutchlow (Honda)
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