Bezzecchi in free fall after Mugello, world title dream at risk? “Nothing will make me give up.”

The negative spell continues for the Aprilia rider, who suffered a heavy crash and an injury at the Sachsenring: here are his first words after the incident.

Marco Bezzecchi ’s 2026 German Grand Prix ended after his crash in MotoGP qualifying. A violent fall at Turn 12 knocked him out, preventing him from taking part in the rest of the weekend. At the Sachsenring Medical Center he underwent an X-ray that revealed a complete, displaced fracture of the left collarbone.

Surgery is required and will be performed in Italy by Dr. Porcellini. The Aprilia rider has already left Saxony to return home. The operation is scheduled for the morning of Sunday, July 12.

MotoGP, Bezzecchi’s social message

On his official Instagram profile, the Rimini native posted a message that was very clear: "It’s a tough moment, but we are tougher. Now I’ll get fixed up and get back to work. Nothing will make me give up! See you soon".

Although undoubtedly frustrated by the complicated situation, Bezzecchi is determined to get physically back in shape and return to the track even stronger. In the overall standings he is second, awaiting Sunday’s full-distance race that could make him lose further ground to the leader and teammate Jorge Martin, and he could also drop more positions, with the Di Giannantonio–Ogura–Marquez trio close behind.

Whatever happens on Sunday, his focus now must be solely on a full physical recovery. The next MotoGP Grand Prix will be at Silverstone on the weekend of August 7–8, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to race. Let’s not forget he arrived at the Sachsenring already badly battered due to the heavy crash at Assen, so his body is really weakened at the moment.

The collapse after triumph in the Italian GP

Bezzecchi has entered a dark tunnel after what was one of the best moments of his career, namely victory in the MotoGP race at Mugello. After the Italian Grand Prix, a slew of setbacks arrived and only 13 points scored.

Hungarian GP: third in the sprint race, taken out by Jorge Martin at the start of the main race;

Czech Republic GP: disqualified due to slapping a marshal after crashing in the Sprint;

Dutch GP: fourth in the sprint race, crashed heavily in the main race.

German GP: injured after a highside in qualifying.

Bezzecchi, what a nosedive after the triumphant Italian GP

He left Mugello as leader of the overall standings with a 17-point advantage over Martin and 39 over Diggia. Marquez had plummeted to -102 points. With many races still to run, there was certainly no reason to celebrate in the Aprilia garage yet, but the Rimini rider was the favorite for the world title. After hitting the peak in Tuscany, he suffered a major slump and today his situation is decidedly complicated. More than a few believe he felt the pressure and that this then led him to make mistakes, aside from the episode in the race at Balaton Park, where he was unfortunately struck by Martin.

If he is deemed physically fit for the GP at Silverstone, he still won’t be at 100% and will likely find himself racing conservatively, avoiding risks and bringing home points. His condition will certainly be better at Aragon (August 28–30). Updates from Aprilia are awaited.