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Heavy crash and injury for Bezzecchi, immediate return to Italy: how the Aprilia rider is doing

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 11 July 2026 at 12:45
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Marco Bezzecchi injured at the Sachsenring; the qualifying crash caused significant damage to his left shoulder. The situation of the Aprilia rider.
The worst-case scenario for Marco Bezzecchi, as Aprilia announced after MotoGP qualifying at the Sachsenring: "Following the crash, Marco Bezzecchi was taken to the circuit’s medical center where, under the supervision of MotoGP Medical Director Dr. Angel Charte, he underwent an X-ray that revealed a complete and displaced fracture of the left collarbone. This type of fracture requires surgery for optimal healing and will be performed by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini in Italy. Marco Bezzecchi plans to return to Italy as soon as possible. We will keep you updated."

From a superb start to a dark spell: the two faces of the first half of MotoGP 2026

This was the last thing Marco Bezzecchi needed. The Aprilia rider, who arrived at the Saxon track still in a lot of pain after what happened at Assen, suffered a violent highside, followed by a tumble through the gravel. Aprilia immediately showed concern, even more so when Bezzecchi, once back in the paddock, headed to the Medical Center with a painful left shoulder. The verdict is the worst, bringing to a close a first half of the MotoGP season that began brilliantly but suffered an unexpected collapse after Mugello, amid various issues that surprised Aprilia’s own management (the slap to the marshal above all), culminating in this significant injury.
Fortunately, the summer break is now here and the rider from Romagna has time to recover, but above all to reset mentally. Massimo Rivola spoke about it after the Assen crash, stating clearly that "He needs a vacation," and then Paolo Bonora just yesterday, who particularly emphasized the need for Marco Bezzecchi to regain confidence not in the bike, but in himself. The points lost in this GP will weigh on the standings, but matter little at the moment: what’s needed now is to rediscover the Aprilia rider from the start of the season; the summer break will be crucial.
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Marco Bezzecchi

byDiana Tamantini

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