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Sponsorship War and Rider Market: KTM Outsmarts Ducati

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 11 July 2026 at 09:46
Pedro Acosta e Marc Marquez
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During the Sachsenring GP, KTM and Red Bull made their contract renewal with KTM official. The factory bikes from Mattighofen will continue to sport the Bull logo on their fairings. Behind the MotoGP rider market lies a battle of sponsors as well, with Ducati reportedly attempting to poach the commercial partnership.

KTM renews with Red Bull

In 2027, the new MotoGP regulations will come into effect, reducing engine displacement to 850cc and limiting the use of aerodynamics. The financial backing from the energy drink giant is a godsend for KTM and its staff involved in the project. The two companies have been collaborating for twenty-five years across nearly all motorsport disciplines, and for almost a decade in Grand Prix racing, winning titles in Moto3 and Moto2, as well as collecting 7 wins and 38 podiums in the premier class with the KTM RC16.
Pedro Acosta

Ducati–Red Bull rumors

The official announcement of the contract renewal comes at a pivotal moment as next year’s starting grid takes shape. For weeks there had been rumors about a possible collaboration between Red Bull and the factory Ducati team following the arrival of Pedro Acosta in red. The Murcian rider has been a Red Bull favorite since he began racing in the junior categories. Seeing Acosta on the Desmosedici without the Bull logo seemed impossible. Adding to that is the figure of Marc Marquez, a Red Bull ambassador for many years before he signed his first contract with Borgo Panigale.
Not only that. The Salzburg brand is already the main sponsor of Ducati’s factory team in the Motocross World Championship. In the past there have been talks between Bologna and Austria, but removing Monster Energy from the factory MotoGP bikes will not be easy, as there are existing contracts that must be honored. It will take time to seal the new partnership, and for now Red Bull will continue with KTM.
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KTM

byLuigi Ciamburro

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