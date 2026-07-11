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MotoGP: Marquez gives a masterclass at the Sachsenring; updated riders’ standings after the Sprint

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 11 July 2026 at 15:55
MotoGP Sachsenring Germania Marc Marquez
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Triumph of the reigning champion in “his” Saxony, a total masterpiece: a Desmosedici trio up front, then the Aprilia squad. The World Championship fight gets very interesting.
Saturday at the 2026 German Grand Prix ends with Marc Marquez winning the MotoGP Sprint at the Sachsenring. Perfect race management by the Ducati Lenovo rider, who launched from pole position and led to the finish. He was never really within reach for his brother Alex Marquez, who did well at the end to hold off a charging Fabio Di Giannantonio. An all-Ducati podium this afternoon.
The best Aprilia at the flag was Ai Ogura’s, ahead of brand-mates Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin. Points also for Pecco Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta, and Fabio Quartararo.

German GP: sprint race report and results

For the first time, the new grid layout with increased spacing compared to the past was adopted: from 3 to 4 meters per slot and from 9 to 12 meters per row. Starting from pole position, Marc Marquez kept the lead, followed by Alex, Di Giannantonio, Ogura, and Fernandez.
MM93 remained in front after the first four laps, with Alex and Diggia close. The Aprilias of Ogura, Fernandez, and Martin were there too, with Bagnaia a few meters back. From lap six the soft rear tire began to drop, with Raul losing ground to the leading four and towing along Martinator and Bagnaia.
From mid-race Marc began to change pace, trying to make the difference by pulling away from the chasers. But Alex didn’t give up, the only one able to match the pace of the senior Marquez. Di Giannantonio dropped a little, while keeping a margin over Ogura. In the final laps the reigning MotoGP champion pulled a few more meters on his brother again, while Diggia closed in on the Gresini Ducati but couldn’t get past. Triumph for Marc ahead of the two fellow Ducati riders. A rather uneventful Sprint, aside from a few overtakes in the early stages; after that, there weren’t any more. Let’s hope Sunday’s long race brings more excitement.
MotoGP Germany Sachsenring Sprint Race standings
MotoGP Germany, Sprint results: finishing order and standings at the Sachsenring

MotoGP World Championship 2026: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

Note that Marco Bezzecchi did not take part in the race due to the injury suffered in Qualifying. The Aprilia Racing team rider ended his weekend in Saxony early and will return to Italy for surgery. A really tough moment for him.
Martin remains the leader of the overall standings, his advantage over his teammate rising to 11 points. Di Giannantonio moves to -13 from the top. Also fully in the fight for the 2026 MotoGP world title are Ogura (-23) and Marquez (-32).
MOTOGP RIDERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP
  1. Jorge Martin 197 points
  2. Marco Bezzecchi 186 points
  3. Fabio Di Giannantonio 184 points
  4. Ai Ogura 174 points
  5. Marc Marquez 165 points
  6. Raul Fernandez 143
  7. Pedro Acosta 134
  8. Pecco Bagnaia 133
  9. Alex Marquez 87
  10. Fermin Aldeguer 76
  11. Luca Marini 71
  12. Enea Bastianini 69
  13. Brad Binder 58
  14. Fabio Quartararo 47
  15. Diogo Moreira 43
  16. Franco Morbidelli 43
  17. Johann Zarco 34
  18. Joan Mir 26
  19. Alex Rins 19
  20. Jack Miller 15
  21. Toprak Razgatlioglu 11
  22. Maverick Vinales 10
  23. Iker Lecuona 9
  24. Augusto Fernandez 5
MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ CHAMPIONSHIP
  1. Aprilia 310 points
  2. Ducati 294 points
  3. KTM 177 points
  4. Honda 101
  5. Yamaha 60
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Read also

Heavy crash and injury for Bezzecchi, immediate return to Italy: how the Aprilia rider is doingHeavy crash and injury for Bezzecchi, immediate return to Italy: how the Aprilia rider is doing
MotoGP Germany: Ducati steal the show in Qualifying; Bezzecchi crashes, causing concern for ApriliaMotoGP Germany: Ducati steal the show in Qualifying; Bezzecchi crashes, causing concern for Aprilia
Marc Marquez

byMatteo Bellan

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