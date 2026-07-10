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MotoGP Germany Pre-Qualifying: Marquez 'at home,' drama among those who advance and those who miss out

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 10 July 2026 at 18:24
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Afternoon practice ends under the sign of Marc Marquez, with no shortage of surprises. Report and standings from MotoGP Pre-Qualifying at the German GP at the Sachsenring.
A record of 13 wins held by Giacomo Agostini is in sight. Can Marc Marquez reach this milestone? It’s an early question since it’s only Friday, but the foundations already look solid. Ducati’s #93 and reigning MotoGP champion ends Friday’s pre-qualifying on top, the afternoon session that awards direct Q2 access. Although at least for today Fabio Di Giannantonio’s outright record of 1:19.071 remains safely a few tenths clear of the best time set. It’s no surprise to see all the Aprilias in the top 10, while Jack Miller’s spark as the lone Yamaha is noteworthy; among those missing out, however, is Pecco Bagnaia... Noted at the end was a crash for Bastianini, without consequences.

German GP 2026, Practice results: times and standings at the Sachsenring

"He needs to find confidence again, not in the bike but in himself" emphasized Paolo Bonora to motogp.com, speaking about Marco Bezzecchi (still sore after the Assen crash). "He’s not well, but his energy will do the rest" he concluded. The main goal is to close the first part of the season in the best possible way; further discussions will be had after the summer break, which begins once this GP is over. We note some tire testing in this session. Generally, MotoGP riders are opting for the hard front, with Razgatlioglu the only exception, while there’s a prevalence of the medium on the rear, though some are trying the soft.
One “blocking” incident to report: Morbidelli slow on the racing line and Acosta forced to abort his flying lap. Yet another penalty incoming... The Aprilias and the Marquez brothers lead for a long time, until the second half of the session brings the real fireworks: the top 10 is at stake, which grants direct access to Q2. New hard-soft or double soft tires for everyone and the chase for the best possible time begins: the first 1:19s appear, and finally comes Marc Marquez’s sting. The double soft fitted at the end pays off for him, but besides Fabio Di Giannantonio he’s the only one in the top 10 with this combo; the others shine with hard-soft.
MotoGP Practice at the Sachsenring
MotoGP Practice Sachsenring
Reference sectors and riders during the MotoGP session
Sectors and reference riders during the MotoGP session
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Marc Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

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