Sachsenring nostalgia: Gresini recalls the historic Gibernau–Rossi duel at the 2003 Grand Prix

Gresini Racing continues to stir emotions with memories from its MotoGP history: here is the special livery for the GP at the Sachsenring.

After Alex Barros for the Brazilian GP, the tribute now goes to Daijiro Kato and especially to Sete Gibernau for this MotoGP round at the Sachsenring. BK8 Gresini Racing continues to dig into the stellar memories of its history on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in the premier class and unveils the livery used by two more unforgettable names of the World Championship. On Sunday, for the long GP race, Alex Marquez will have on his Gresini Ducati the livery used by those two aces of the past, with which the Spaniard in particular clinched victory right at the Sachsenring in 2003: a photo-finish ending, with the then Honda Gresini rider managing to beat Valentino Rossi by just 60 thousandths at the line, Rossi at the time with Repsol Honda. The memory of a spectacular race between two major protagonists of early 2000s MotoGP.

Gresini Racing, a dive into the past as a ‘push’ for the present

"Honestly, I get goosebumps seeing this bike," Michele Masini told motogp.com during FP1. "This year we’re celebrating 30 years of Gresini Racing in MotoGP and we’re putting the most beautiful liveries from our history back on track. We’re proud of these colors." A livery that, as mentioned, is a true piece of history. A “good luck” color scheme in the hope it can deliver a strong result, even if it will be difficult. Fermin Aldeguer is out due to injury, Alex Marquez is the only Gresini Racing rider in action but is still quite banged up. A positive boost from the team’s MotoGP heritage—then under Fausto Gresini, now led by his wife Nadia Padovani—to try to finish this first part of the 2026 championship in the best possible way.