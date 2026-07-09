Marc Marquez: Here’s the plan to regain the lead

Marc Marquez aims to return to victory in next weekend’s MotoGP round. The Sachsenring is his hunting ground: he has won here twelve times in his career, including a streak of seven consecutive triumphs between 2013 and 2019. After a spell of injuries and turbulence, the nine-time world champion will try to equal Giacomo Agostini’s record of ten premier-class wins on the same circuit, set decades ago at Imatra (Finland). A win in Germany could mean a lot both psychologically and for the overall standings

Sachsenring, a golden opportunity

After clinching his first MotoGP title with Ducati, the 2026 season has had its ups and downs for Marquez. He is currently fifth in the championship, 40 points behind the provisional leader Jorge Martin . Thanks to two wins in the last three races (Balaton and Brno), Marc has climbed back to the top fight and is starting to worry the Aprilia rivals, who began this Championship strongly. However, the Assen GP rekindled some doubts, with the Cervera rider lacking full control of the Ducati GP26 and finishing seventh.

The Sachsenring is an opportunity not to be missed, with its numerous left-hand corners (10 out of 13). Ideal for Marc Marquez’s riding style. "At Assen we knew from the start we’d have to grit our teeth and suffer. Despite that, we managed the situation and took important points for the championship." What’s most concerning is the condition of his arm and shoulder. "Here at the Sachsenring, the scenario is different: physically I’ll have difficulties, no doubt, but the layout of this circuit requires less energy expenditure. We can be among the fastest right from the start."

The summer break

Ducati is working to bring the Desmosedici back to the top. The gap to Aprilia is minimal, and Gigi Dall’Igna and his team know how to proceed to apply a few tweaks. What Marc is fully aware of is that he needs to improve physically. "The bike works, the team works, my head is in the right place. We need to work on my body to try to take a step forward this summer. The holidays will be shorter, to try to take a step forward and see how far we can go with this right arm."