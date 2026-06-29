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Rivola comes down hard on Bezzecchi: "He needs a vacation"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 29 June 2026 at 10:20
Marco Bezzecchi
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A weekend with two faces for Aprilia Racing, which leaves Assen with a historic 1-2-3. But Marco Bezzecchi was not on the podium, after a terrifying 190 km/h crash. The rider from Romagna was thrown off his RS-GP and lay on the asphalt, raising fears of the worst. Fortunately, there should be no major consequences for the former MotoGP championship leader.

Bezzecchi loses the lead

The VR46 Academy student left everyone holding their breath, but the cameras showed he remained conscious, though dazed by the violent impact. Shortly after, rescuers transported Marco Bezzecchi to the Assen circuit medical center for further checks. However, the crash had huge sporting repercussions with his double zero, costing him the top spot in the MotoGP standings to the benefit of his garage mate Jorge Martin. “Bez” temporarily slips to second place, 16 points behind his Aprilia teammate, while Fabio Di Giannantonio is 30 points back and Marc Marquez cuts the gap to 42 points.
Marco Bezzecchi

The Aprilia boss’s comment

Another positive day for Aprilia, a second all-Aprilia podium, crowned by Jorge’s first pole position. "We needed this after the last few weekends, but we also needed Marco—he made a mistake he shouldn’t make," said CEO Massimo Rivola to Sky Sport MotoGP. For him it’s the third consecutive “zero” in a race, a blow that could prove fatal in the MotoGP title chase. The Noale manufacturer is certainly the favorite, but none of its riders is managing to be the true spearhead, unlike what happened with Marc Marquez at Ducati in 2025.
In truth, it was the satellite Trackhouse team that triumphed on Dutch soil. "I’ve always said I was waiting for the day they would beat us; now it’s happened twice in a row… let’s hope they don’t get too used to it. But that’s fair—it’s a motivation for us, so we’re pleased." The one leaving Assen with a bitter taste is Bezzecchi, whose mental state is more concerning than the physical one. "Marco made a bad mistake. We’ll need to send him on a bit of a vacation because too many things happened to him all at once—enough to bring anyone down. We’re obviously with him."
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Marco Bezzecchi

byLuigi Ciamburro

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