MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Pecco Bagnaia, from joy to a sudden retirement: what happened to the new dad at Assen

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Monday, 29 June 2026 at 09:50
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Assen
Add as a preferred source on Google
A two-sided Sunday for the Ducati rider: on the one hand the joy of becoming a parent, on the other the bitterness of a sudden retirement.
Pre-race at Assen was very emotional for Francesco Bagnaia, who was lining up to race as a father for the first time. He had received the wonderful news of the birth of his son, with his wife Domizia Castagnini. He certainly would have liked to be present at the birth, but his role as a MotoGP rider forced him to contest the Dutch Grand Prix. He aimed to give himself and his family a great result and was almost succeeding, only to then swallow a disappointment.

MotoGP Assen: Bagnaia KO, Domizia and their son await him

It was the fifteenth lap and he was running in fourth place, the best possible given the superiority of the Aprilia trio Ogura-Fernandez-Martin, when he clearly slowed and then returned to the box. A problem with his Ducati Desmosedici GP26 prevented him from continuing the race (HERE the final report) and from trying to secure a top 5, which wouldn’t have been bad at all on a weekend like this.
Pecco Bagnaia rides the Ducati MotoGP at the TT Circuit Assen
Assen GP: Bagnaia explains what led him to return to the box
Pecco is obviously disappointed at not having been able to finish the GP at Assen and see the checkered flag: “I certainly didn’t expect to end with a retirement. After the Sprint I had very positive feelings for the long race, we could have been competitive. I didn’t start badly, I tried to stay in touch with the leaders right away and to make up some positions in the final stages while battling in the group. But I wasn’t riding the way I wanted, I was struggling to get the bike to decelerate and to stop it. From just past halfway, unfortunately, the situation became difficult to manage to even think about continuing. I’m sorry to have ended the weekend this way right here at Assen.”
Decelerating and stopping his Desmosedici became so problematic that it pushed him to do what a rider never wants to do: give up and retire. Ducati will need to thoroughly analyze the data and understand exactly what happened. Having ended the race early, Bagnaia left the TT Circuit without giving the various media interviews and caught the first flight back to Italy to be with his wife Domizia and their son.

Read also

Ai Ogura, small but deadly: can a Japanese rider conquer MotoGP?Ai Ogura, small but deadly: can a Japanese rider conquer MotoGP?
Pedro Acosta has been suffering for a year, will have to undergo surgery: the future Ducati rider's conditionPedro Acosta has been suffering for a year, will have to undergo surgery: the future Ducati rider's condition
Pecco Bagnaia

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Raul Fernandez MotoGP
MotoGP

Raul Fernandez has done it—he will remain in MotoGP: deal close

29 June 2026
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP

Rivola comes down hard on Bezzecchi: "He needs a vacation"

29 June 2026
Di Giannantonio e Marquez
MotoGP

Marquez–Diggia contact at the final chicane: "I didn't remember the rules"

29 June 2026

More news

Raul Fernandez MotoGP

Raul Fernandez has done it—he will remain in MotoGP: deal close

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi

Rivola comes down hard on Bezzecchi: "He needs a vacation"

MotoGP
Di Giannantonio e Marquez

Marquez–Diggia contact at the final chicane: "I didn't remember the rules"

MotoGP
herlings

MXGP Portugal: You don’t mess with Jeffrey Herlings—just ask Lucas Coenen

Motocross
ai-ogura-motogp-win-assen

Ai Ogura, small but deadly: can a Japanese rider conquer MotoGP?

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Bitter Assen for Marc Márquez: his collapse has two causes

MotoGP
iannone-bagger-assen-race2

Iannone attacks but takes silver: Bagger show at Assen—how Race 2 unfolded

Road Racing
Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez: what more does he have to do to stay in MotoGP? "He doesn't have a contract for 2027

MotoGP
bezzecchi-crash-motogp-assen

Bezzecchi undergoes hospital checks after Assen crash: how the Aprilia rider is doing

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

Pedro Acosta has been suffering for a year, will have to undergo surgery: the future Ducati rider's condition

MotoGP

Loading