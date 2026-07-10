MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK Donington FP2: Where are Ducati’s rivals? Nasty crash for Mackenzie

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 10 July 2026 at 18:25
Nicolo Bulega Ducati Superbike Donington
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ducati confirms itself at the top in Great Britain as well: there are seven in the top 10. The first of the others is Bimota, Kawasaki good and Rea too.
Superbike Friday at Donington Park Circuit ended with the fastest time by Nicolo Bulega in FP2. The Aruba Ducati rider clocked a 1'25"460, confirming himself as the best after already leading the FP1 in the morning. He has laid the groundwork to try to win on a track where he has never triumphed, except in Supersport.

SBK: Ducati superior, Bimota best of the rest

Bulega is the fastest of all, but overall Ducati is proving superior on what in the past was not one of the best tracks for the Panigale V4 R. In third place is Iker Lecuona, 0.250 off his teammate. Both Aruba Ducati riders set their best laps at the start of the session and then focused on race pace.
At the end of FP2, Yari Montella grabbed the second time, finishing 0.207 behind Bulega. An excellent performance by the Barni Spark Racing Team rider, increasingly at ease with his Ducati. Behind him is Alex Lowes on the Bimota, followed by the Panigales of Tarran Mackenzie, Alvaro Bautista, and Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Mackenzie’s crash

It should be noted that with 8'27" remaining, the red flag was shown due to a nasty crash for Mackenzie at Turn 12. The Briton was quickly assisted and later declared conscious, which came as a relief.
After a while, a replay of the incident was shown, with his Ducati moving around a lot before throwing him to the ground. The fact that at one point the rider’s face was shown was good news. He was, of course, taken by ambulance to the Medical Center for initial checks. Once the barriers were reset, the second Superbike free practice session resumed.

Kawasaki and Rea in the top 10

Eighth time for Garrett Gerloff on Kawasaki: the Texan needs to redeem a poor SBK round at Misano and wants to try to stay in the top 10 this weekend, in which it seems very difficult to be able to take on the Ducati armada.
The best Honda is Jonathan Rea’s, already bright in the first free practice session and then tenth in the second. Ahead of him is Thomas Bridewell on the Advocates Superbike team’s Ducati. On the six-time world champion’s CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP there are some updates that the HRC team is testing in an attempt to improve.

Yamaha and BMW bad, bad, bad

Axel Bassani on the other Bimota is only thirteenth, behind the Ducati duo Sam Lowes–Surra and ahead of the Yamaha R1s of Xavi Vierge and Remy Gardner. The Iwata manufacturer struggled a lot in these Superbike free practices at Donington Park. Andrea Locatelli is even eighteenth, just ahead of Stefano Manzi and behind the BMW of the returning Danilo Petrucci. Miguel Oliveira on the other M 1000 RR is twentieth; something important didn’t work.

Superbike Donington, FP2 results: times and standings

Superbike SBK FP2 standings Donington Park
Superbike Donington, FP2 results: times and standings

Read also

Michele Pirro goes under the knife: will he race the CIV Superbike Racing Night?Michele Pirro goes under the knife: will he race the CIV Superbike Racing Night?
SBK Donington FP1: Honda starts complaining again; the riders are nowhereSBK Donington FP1: Honda starts complaining again; the riders are nowhere
Nicolò Bulega

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Dixon
Superbike

SBK Donington FP1: Honda starts complaining again; the riders are nowhere

10 July 2026
KC2A9687 copia_result
Road Racing

Michele Pirro goes under the knife: will he race the CIV Superbike Racing Night?

09 July 2026
Yari Montella Marco Barnabo Barni Spark Racing Team Alvaro Bautista
Superbike

Montella's turning point, Bautista's woes, and the case of the carbon-ceramic brake discs: the interview with Barnabò

07 July 2026

More news

beirer-steiner-ktm-motogp

Viñales–KTM, a truce after the sparks? Beirer speaks: extends an olive branch and leaves the door open for 2027

MotoGP
Jack Miller

Jack Miller debunks all the myths about MotoGP

MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli Pedro Acosta MotoGP

MotoGP, another Morbidelli mistake: Acosta furious; penalty for the VR46 rider is official

MotoGP
marquez-motogp-sachsenring-day1

MotoGP Germany Pre-Qualifying: Marquez 'at home,' drama among those who advance and those who miss out

MotoGP
seewer-ktm-van-venrooy-mxgp

Van Venrooy KTM on a signing spree: after the ex-Beta, ex-Ducati Seewer takes on a dual role

Motocross

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: Here’s the plan to regain the lead

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi's company loses 1.2 million: the reasons for the decline

MotoGP
aprilia-bezzecchi-motogp-germangp

Bezzecchi at the Sachsenring amid pain and uncertainties: "I crashed at 200 km/h, now step by step

MotoGP
Dean Harrison

Southern 100: Dean Harrison is on another level amid the walls of Billown — watch Race 1 here

Road Racing
Alex Rins MotoGP

Alex Rins off the MotoGP grid: his future could be in Superbike

MotoGP

Loading