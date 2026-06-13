Sportbike Misano Race 1: Ieraci steals the win, Italian double with Bianchi

Italy on top in the World Sportbike : Ieraci triumphs in Race 1 at Misano, all-Italian one-two with Bianchi second as a wild card.

Nine races filed so far, eight (!) different winners. The rotation of protagonists on the top step of the Sportbike podium, the brand-new entry-level class of the World Superbike circus, continues at the Misano World Circuit. Bruno Ieraci secured victory in Race 1 on the track named after the late Marco Simoncelli. An important success for the two-time Italian Champion, his first career win in WorldSPB with the CM Triumph Factory Racing Triumph Daytona 660, on a day of celebration for Italian motorcycling with a 1-2 on the podium completed by a surprising Filippo Bianchi.

IERACI PLAYS HOST

In a Race 1 that delivered twelve flat-out laps and a line of seven riders nose-to-tail fighting for the lead, this victory for Bruno Ieraci came at the end of a thrilling performance. After a great start from fifth on the grid, the Giulianova native took the lead at the end of the first lap. From that moment on, he managed to counter blow-for-blow the attacks of David Salvador, the only one able to put his wheels ahead over the course of the duel, gaining in the finale the gap that allowed him to prevail again at Misano three years on from his double win as a wild card in the now-defunct Supersport 300. With grit and determination, he established himself as the eighth different winner of the season after Antonio Torres (5th at the line), Loris Veneman (14th), Jeffrey Buis (9th), Ferre Fleerackers (18th), Matteo Vannucci (26th), David Salvador (4th) and Xavi Artigas (7th).

GRAND ITALY AT MISANO

With Bruno Ieraci delivering Triumph’s first historic win in WorldSPB, stealing the spotlight right behind him was a rampant Filippo Bianchi. Lining up at Misano with the Aprilia RS 660 of Team MMP Velocità, with which he usually competes in the CIV Sportbike, the Tuscan rider followed up on the second-fastest time he set yesterday in Superpole, pipping Carter Thompson in a sprint finish (a solid 3rd with the new Yamaha R7 of Team Br Corse) for second place. As for our other standard-bearers, Elia Bartolini finished seventh with the second CM Racing Triumph, but had to yield the position to Xavi Artigas due to track limits on the last lap. Regret for Matteo Vannucci, who slid out on lap two while fully in the mix for the win. No luck either for Marco Gaggi, who also crashed out to the benefit of Thomas Benetti (10th) and Mirko Gennai (15th).

TIGHT STANDINGS

On a multi-brand podium featuring Triumph, Aprilia, and Yamaha, there was no room for Kawasaki. David Salvador remains at the top of the standings, forced to settle for fourth place, winning the intra-team duel with Antonio Torres. DS38 keeps the championship lead with a 15-point advantage over his teammate, with the Prodina Kawasaki XCI duo aided by a two-position penalty imposed on Carter Thompson (officially 4th at the line) for track limits on the last lap. The PHR Performance Triumph standard-bearer will have the opportunity to bounce back tomorrow in Race 2, where he will start from pole thanks to the fastest lap.

WORLD SPORTBIKE 2026

Misano, Race 1 Results