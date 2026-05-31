MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Vannucci taken out by Torres in Sportbike: 'Where was he trying to go?

Road Racing
by Andrea Periccioli
Sunday, 31 May 2026 at 20:05
Screenshot 2026-05-30 alle 16.43.41_result
Matteo Vannucci is taken out by Antonio Torres with victory within reach in Race 2 of the Sportbike World Championship at Aragon: the reaction.
Nothing was missing in Race 2 of the Sportbike World Championship at Motorland Aragon. In a chaotic race marked by unpredictability with contacts, overtakes, and in-house battles, Xavi Artigas clinched victory ahead of Carter Thompson and Harrison Dessoy. Third across the line on the road, the MTM Kawasaki rider sealed his first win in WorldSPB, aided by the (double) penalty handed to Elia Bartolini and Antonio Torres, who finished in that order under the checkered flag, for “irresponsible riding.” The Italian dropped from first to sixth, deemed responsible for taking championship leader David Salvador out of the race. A different story for the Spaniard (from 2nd to 7th), caught in the eye of the storm for an over-the-line episode at the expense of Matteo Vannucci.

ALL-OUT BRAWL IN THE SPORTBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

On the final lap, Antonio Torres banged fairings with Matteo Vannucci right at the entry of the chicane that feeds onto the over-1-kilometer straight opposite the pit lane. Following this contact, the REVO-M2 Racing rider, who had been leading the way since the early stages of Race 2, lost control of his Aprilia RS 660, seeing a potential second win of the season slip away. Beyond the 3-second penalty given to Torres (the equivalent of serving a Long Lap Penalty that Aragon doesn’t have), it was a move that understandably infuriated the unlucky Vannucci, who got going again and crossed the line in 23rd place. Moreover, some tempers flared after the race, complete with a middle finger from the Tuscan rider.

VANNUCCI’S ANGER

Vannucci, fifth yesterday in Race 1, didn’t hold back in analyzing the incident that knocked him out of the sprint for victory just when it mattered most. “I was in full management mode looking ahead to the final rush,” the native of Bagno a Ripoli told us. “The rear tire was dropping off and I could feel the chasers breathing down my neck more and more. All in all, my plan was going the right way until the mess with Torres. You can miss a braking point in such a heated moment, although I had the feeling he did nothing to avoid the hit. Was it intentional? I really hope not. I’m very disappointed, the win was right there for the taking. It would be wise for certain riders to switch their brains on before unleashing chaos...”.

NEXT STOP: MISANO

Looking at the glass half full, Matteo Vannucci hasn’t lost ground in the world title race. Thanks to championship leader David Salvador’s simultaneous zero, taken out by Elia Bartolini in a not-too-dissimilar incident while he was fully in the fight for the podium, the gap to the top remains 36 points. The 2021 Italian Supersport 300 Champion will try to bounce back on June 12–14 at Misano for the midpoint of the 2026 season. A track where, historically, he flies...

Read also

Sportbike Most Race 2: Antonio Torres beats Bruno IeraciSportbike Most Race 2: Antonio Torres beats Bruno Ieraci
Sportbike Aragon Race 1: first victory for David Salvador, Matteo Vannucci 5thSportbike Aragon Race 1: first victory for David Salvador, Matteo Vannucci 5th
Photo Courtesy: REVO-M2 Racing
SportBike

byAndrea Periccioli

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

vietti-moto2-podio-mugello
Road Racing

Celestino Vietti breaks the Mugello curse: "I was there today. Thanks to VR46

31 May 2026
Dean Harrison
Road Racing

Honda flexes its muscles at the Tourist Trophy: Dean Harrison dominates the Superbike class

31 May 2026
hakim-danish-moto3-mugello
Road Racing

Magical Mugello: The Rise of Hakim Danish, Malaysia's New Moto3 Sensation

31 May 2026

More news

Pedro Acosta Marc Marquez MotoGP Mugello

Acosta–Marquez, a fiery duel that foreshadows 2027: Ducati knows what to expect

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi MotoGP Mugello Casco Zanardi

Bezzecchi, a historic victory at Mugello in honor of Zanardi. Martin: "I envy him

MotoGP
vietti-moto2-podio-mugello

Celestino Vietti breaks the Mugello curse: "I was there today. Thanks to VR46

Road Racing
Dean Harrison

Honda flexes its muscles at the Tourist Trophy: Dean Harrison dominates the Superbike class

Road Racing
Bulega festa

SBK: Nicolò Bulega dominates Aragon too and charges toward MotoGP

Superbike

Popular articles

iannone-win-bagger-mugello

Andrea Iannone, triumphant debut in the Bagger World Cup! Here's how it went at Mugello

Road Racing
Ducati VR46

VR46’s Brilliant Idea: The Workaround to Avoid Sanctions

MotoGP
Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez free to win, free of contracts for the 2027 MotoGP season

MotoGP
Alessio Salucci e Valentino Rossi

Rider market in turmoil: Ducati and VR46 have chosen their rider

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia Mugello MotoGP

MotoGP Mugello Qualifying: Bezzecchi sensational, record-breaking pole! All-Aprilia front row

MotoGP

Loading