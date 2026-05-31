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Celestino Vietti breaks the Mugello curse: "I was there today. Thanks to VR46

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 31 May 2026 at 19:18
vietti-moto2-podio-mugello
Celestino Vietti smiles—finally, his first podium at Mugello. A special race, charging back up to 2nd place.
The very first podium at Mugello. With today’s second place (his third podium in three this 2026), Celestino Vietti managed to salvage a weekend of ups and downs—among the lows, the crash that ruined his qualifying. Starting from 16th, the Piedmont native with SpeedRS/Boscoscuro put together a steady comeback, overtaking Daniel Holgado on the last lap, then clinging on with tooth and nail against both the Spaniard and Senna Agius, who had meanwhile caught the duo and went on to take 3rd. A special moment, given Vietti had never in his career stepped onto the podium at the Tuscan track—a curse for one of our standard-bearers finally broken: until now his best results were two fifth places, one in 2023 with KALEX and one last year with Boscoscuro.

“There, I ruined the weekend...”

“It’s not a win, but it feels like a win.” Celestino Vietti is visibly moved after Sunday’s 2nd place at the Mugello Circuit. And he doesn’t spare himself a good scolding: “Yesterday, when I made the mistake, I told myself, here we go, I’ve ruined the whole weekend.” There was, however, a long debrief in the garage, “until 9 in the evening,” Vietti told Sky Sport MotoGP. “I knew the pace was there; I just had to manage myself. I also made one mistake too many with David Alonso at the start, but today I was there.”
“The bike worked really well; the team is doing an incredible job.” It wasn’t an easy race, both because of the well-known complexity of a circuit like Mugello (true for every rider, to be clear), but Vietti is clearly very satisfied with his management. One final thought: “I want to thank all of VR46, who have always given me great opportunities, especially Carlo [Casabianca], who taught me to play basketball. It’s a bet I had to pay!” he concluded with a laugh.

Read also

Catalan GP Moto2: Vietti dreams of a return to victory, Gonzalez denies him at the endCatalan GP Moto2: Vietti dreams of a return to victory, Gonzalez denies him at the end
Vietti unstoppable at Montmeló: Moto2 pole with the lap record smashed, ready for the GP showdown!Vietti unstoppable at Montmeló: Moto2 pole with the lap record smashed, ready for the GP showdown!
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Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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