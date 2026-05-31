Celestino Vietti smiles—finally, his first podium at Mugello. A special race, charging back up to 2nd place.

The very first podium at Mugello. With today’s second place (his third podium in three this 2026), Celestino Vietti managed to salvage a weekend of ups and downs—among the lows, the crash that ruined his qualifying. Starting from 16th, the Piedmont native with SpeedRS/Boscoscuro put together a steady comeback, overtaking Daniel Holgado on the last lap, then clinging on with tooth and nail against both the Spaniard and Senna Agius, who had meanwhile caught the duo and went on to take 3rd. A special moment, given Vietti had never in his career stepped onto the podium at the Tuscan track—a curse for one of our standard-bearers finally broken: until now his best results were two fifth places, one in 2023 with KALEX and one last year with Boscoscuro.

“There, I ruined the weekend...”

“It’s not a win, but it feels like a win.” is visibly moved after Sunday’s 2nd place at the Mugello Circuit. And he doesn’t spare himself a good scolding: “Yesterday, when I made the mistake, I told myself, here we go, I’ve ruined the whole weekend.” There was, however, a long debrief in the garage, “until 9 in the evening,” Vietti told Sky Sport MotoGP. “I knew the pace was there; I just had to manage myself. I also made one mistake too many with David Alonso at the start, but today I was there.” Celestino Vietti is visibly moved after Sunday’s 2nd place at the Mugello Circuit. And he doesn’t spare himself a good scolding:There was, however, a long debrief in the garage,Vietti told Sky Sport MotoGP.

“The bike worked really well; the team is doing an incredible job.” It wasn’t an easy race, both because of the well-known complexity of a circuit like Mugello (true for every rider, to be clear), but Vietti is clearly very satisfied with his management. One final thought: “I want to thank all of VR46, who have always given me great opportunities, especially Carlo [Casabianca], who taught me to play basketball. It’s a bet I had to pay!” he concluded with a laugh.