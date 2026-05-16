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Vietti unstoppable at Montmeló: Moto2 pole with the lap record smashed, ready for the GP showdown!

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 15:18
vietti-moto2-qp-catalunya
Tricolour pole position with an outright lap record at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya: report and standings from Moto2 qualifying.
Celestino Vietti unstoppable in Catalunya, Moto2 pole with a smashed record! After dominating the opening day, the SpeedRS Team standard-bearer confirms himself again when it’s time to set the starting grid. All set for a leading-role GP? Second slot for Collin Veijer, who must serve a Long Lap tomorrow (for causing an incident in France), third place for championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, looking sharp and ready for tomorrow’s showdown. And the others? Here’s how Moto2 went at Montmeló.

Qualifying, Q1 underway

Tony Arbolino and rookie Luca Lunetta straight into action in this first Moto2 session to decide the starting grid for the race in Catalunya. As always, there are four spots up for grabs to move on, and the battle heats up from the start. Noted is a crash for Van den Goorbergh a couple of minutes from the end, while the final charge sees the SpeedRS/Boscoscuro rider from Rome shining. Fastest time and Q2 secured; joining him are Ivan Ortola, José Antonio Rueda (tentative flashes from the Moto3 world champion—remember he’s still feeling the effects of the very serious Sepang 2025 incident), and David Alonso.
Moto2 qualifying action at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Who takes pole?

Lunetta joins teammate Celestino Vietti, already straight into Q2 yesterday with the best time, in this assault on the front slot of the grid at the Catalan track. There’s no shortage of scares, notably for Rueda and Holgado (no consequences), while a fired-up Vietti launches his attack, as do Veijer and Gonzalez—though Gonzalez has his stellar lap deleted for track limits. In the end the Piedmontese SpeedRS rider returns to the top, blows away the competition and sticks it on pole! A yellow flag then freezes the times after a nasty collision between Ferrandez and Escrig, fortunately without serious consequences.
Yellow flags out after an incident between Ferrandez and Escrig; no serious injuries reported

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Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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