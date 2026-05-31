Supersport Aragon: What a comeback by Jaume Masia, what a podium for Matteo Ferrari

Jaume Masia capitalizes on another masterful comeback, bites into Albert Arenas and keeps Ducati’s World Championship hopes alive in Supersport . A beautiful podium for Matteo Ferrari, who thus repeats his Phillip Island result.

Race 2 was a spectacular thriller unraveled only under the checkered flag: at last, the federation and promoter have found the ideal performance balance among different engine displacements and configurations. In the first part the Yamahas laid down the law, with Arenas battling in-house with the feisty youngsters Garcia and Mahendra. At that moment Jaume Masia was busy carving his way through the belly of the pack. The Spaniard’s comeback was tremendous, the leaders couldn’t break away, and with five laps to go Masia latched onto the lead train, ready to go all-in.

What a finish!

With two laps to go, at Turn 1, Masia blasted past Arenas and Garcia as if it were the easiest thing in the world. It wasn’t over yet, because Arenas tried to strike back. The two, not for nothing, are former Moto3 world champions. But this time Jaume was too fast and too determined to let his fifth career win slip away, the second this season. Arenas even risked losing second place to the final assault from a rampant Matteo Ferrari: under the checkered flag it was a matter of just eighteen thousandths!

ZXMoto in trouble

Unfortunately Alessandro Zaccone couldn’t repeat the spectacular Race 1 victory , finishing only thirteenth despite a rocket start. A step back for ZXMoto, which at Motorland Aragon was unable to show the same incredible potential that has yielded four wins so far. Valentin Debise had to settle for eighth place, but it’s still a seesaw of performances that’s understandable considering this is ZXMoto’s first world championship season in the very young history of the Chinese brand.

Masia closes back in

In the World Championship standings Jaume Masia moves back to -40 points from leader Albert Arenas, while Valentin Debise drops to third, 43 points behind Arenas: three different manufacturers in the title fight. Can Oncu, meanwhile, loses ground, truly unrecognizable this weekend in Aragon: he finished only eleventh and, with so many lightning-fast contenders, the Turk’s title dream drifts away. Even though we’re only halfway there.