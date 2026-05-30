Supersport Aragon: Zaccone, what a blast! The electric champion blitzes Arenas

Alessandro Zaccone broke the ice in Motorland’s furnace: in Race 1, the reigning Electric World Champion faced Alberto Arenas—himself a former Moto3 world champion—without fear, blitzing past him on the final straight. A masterstroke for Team Althea and Ducati, which in turn reins in Yamaha’s supremacy.

On this demanding track, made even more testing by the intense heat, the Supersport pack—which in previous races had been a wild free-for-all—stretched out. Albert Arenas tried to break away, aiming to make a move in the World Championship by capitalizing on his direct rivals’ troubles. But Alessandro Zaccone didn’t let him go. He kept him in his sights for all fifteen laps, despite the home rider’s huge potential in the twisty sections. Verdict on the final straight: Arenas messed up the last chicane, exited onto the straight with little momentum, and the Panigale V2 made quick work of the Yamaha R9. A perfect strategy by Zaccone, who at 26 is blindingly fast and mature. One wonders how much Genesio Bevilacqua, the late patron of Team Althea who passed away prematurely this winter, would have enjoyed it.

Zaccone, the new force on the rise

Alessandro hit the big target at the eleventh attempt in Supersport, as a rookie and on the Panigale V2, which at the moment is paying a bit of a price compared to the Yamaha R9 that has dominated the last two years. Albert Arenas lost it at the end, but can take comfort in the step forward he’s made in a World Championship standings that’s leaning more and more his way. Jaume Masia, another former Moto3 world champion, lost ground, finishing only fifth—also on a Ducati like the winner. A step back for ZXMoto which, with Valentin Debise, has already won four times in this debut season for the Chinese outfit, but on this track isn’t finding the same competitiveness shown elsewhere. Can Oncu, another title hopeful, started at the back of the grid due to a penalty, recovering only to twelfth place.

By the numbers

Arenas therefore consolidates the lead in the World Championship standings, rising to 186 points: Valentin Debise is now 31 adrift, chased by Jaume Masia (-45 from the top), Can Oncu (-54), and Philipp Oettl (-75). Alessandro Zaccone climbs to sixth, 93 points behind Arenas. The Race 2 grid, set by the fastest laps in this bout, will see Britain’s Booth-Amos start from pole after finishing third in Race 1. Also on the front row will be Alessandro Zaccone and Aldi Mahendra. On the second: Garcia, Arenas, and Oettl. It will be a very hot Sunday afternoon on Aragón’s rollercoaster.