Rider Market: Luca Marini Catches the Last Train to MotoGP

The MotoGP rider market is quietly delivering its final blows, with official announcements to be released in due time. Negotiations are in the final stages, with contracts already signed. Only one seat remains open, at Trackhouse, with Luca Marini in pole position to climb onto the Aprilia RS-GP of the new era.

Aprilia made in Italy

For some time now, the Noale-based manufacturer has emphasized its intent to focus on “Made in Italy,” both in terms of technical staff and rider lineup. A nearly perfect achievement, given that next season MotoGP will have Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi in the factory team, with Luca Marini in the satellite squad. A deal not yet finalized, but on the road to definition. Valentino Rossi’s brother will not find a place with Honda, from which he will part ways at the end of the year. The chance to return to VR46 has fallen through, with Nicolò Bulega strongly desired by Ducati for the Tavullia team; the Urbino-born rider, class of 1997, is said to have chosen Trackhouse–Aprilia for 2027.

Marini and Bastianini “star-spangled”

In the other corner of the star-spangled box we could find Enea Bastianini, now at the end of the road with his KTM experience. In the 2025 season he has earned only one podium with the Austrian bike, while in the first eight races of this year he has gone no better than sixth in the race. An all-Italian duo in Justin Marks’ team that would complete the tricolor quartet for Aprilia. Not to forget Lorenzo Savadori, who will continue to be part of the Noale project as a test rider.

In the MotoGP paddock, this move is interpreted as a way to strengthen the Italian identity of the Veneto-based brand. Almost a gauntlet thrown at Ducati, which belongs to the Audi group and has chosen to rely on two Spaniards, Marc Márquez and Pedro Acosta, for the factory team, with Fermín Aldeguer at VR46, Daniel Holgado and Joan Mir at Gresini.

Final market negotiations

Raul Fernandez could be the one to pay the price, although his MotoGP Sprint win at Mugello could relaunch him within the Trackhouse project. And the Manu Gonzalez option shouldn’t be overlooked, as he is starring in a great Moto2 season. After all, the situation remains very complicated within the paddock, as several big names are currently “unemployed” for the next World Championship. Among them Maverick Viñales, Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Alex Rins, Franco Morbidelli. For the final choice, and perhaps the announcements, we will have to wait until after the Brno Grand Prix, as the arm-wrestling between the MSMA and Liberty Media seems to have finally come to a conclusion.