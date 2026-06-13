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The Marquez-Vinales Enigma and the 2027 MotoGP Puzzle: Aren't We Forgetting Something?

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 13 June 2026 at 15:05
marquez-vinales-motogp
Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales, problems and doubts: their MotoGP future isn’t so certain...
What do Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales have in common? The 2027 MotoGP market is in full swing, and announcements might not be long in coming... But we’re forgetting a not-so-minor detail called “physical condition.” It’s an aspect that currently links the two riders mentioned. Marquez isn’t fully fit and hasn’t hidden the possibility of retirement, while Vinales is still dealing with an issue picked up at the 2025 Sachsenring GP. The obvious question arises: are we really sure these two riders will be on the grid for much longer? We take it for granted, but the doubts are more than legitimate...

Marquez and Vinales “hold up” Ducati and KTM for MotoGP 2027 

The fact that Marc Marquez clinched a double victory at Balaton Park, a circuit with many left-handers that certainly helped him, could be a sign of a comeback—or just a flash in the pan, meaning it will still take time to see his “true version” again. A week earlier at Mugello he struggled greatly, as highlighted by Ducati’s top brass, and Brno will be another very important test. Consequently, there’s another aspect to consider. Rumor has it the renewal between rider and manufacturer has already happened, but there’s also talk of a possible clause, namely a renewal without a penalty in the event of retirement at the end of 2026 (via motogpnews.com), should his physical condition not improve enough to allow him to keep competing as a protagonist, as he always has. That would be a major blow for Ducati, already bidding farewell to Bagnaia and ready to welcome Acosta for a new super duo in the factory team...
In a sense, KTM and Tech3 are experiencing the same situation with Maverick Vinales. Steiner is waiting for him, but the left shoulder injury, including a torn ligament, suffered in Germany last year has proven more serious and troublesome than expected. Even now, the Spanish rider, who underwent surgery again not long ago, is feeling the effects and is struggling quite a bit to get back in shape. His comment after the Balaton GP was telling. “With this KTM you have to brake very aggressively and I don’t have the necessary strength,” as reported by our colleagues at Paddock-GP. Months and months of work to recover, but his arm still isn’t responding as he’d like. It’s a rather serious situation, and in a contract year it can certainly be a decisive factor. KTM is expected to completely overhaul its lineup, perhaps keeping only him, but at this point Vinales’ seat is also seriously at risk. The next GPs will be crucial for his future.

Read also

Di Giannantonio and Morbidelli: How Aprilia Has Overtaken DucatiDi Giannantonio and Morbidelli: How Aprilia Has Overtaken Ducati
Marc Marquez 'evergreen': crew chief Rigamonti reveals the secret weaponMarc Marquez 'evergreen': crew chief Rigamonti reveals the secret weapon
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Marc Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

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