The wait is over, Maverick Vinales returns: KTM back to full strength for the Catalan GP

Tech3 welcomes back Maverick Vinales for the Catalan GP, medical green light for the MotoGP round.

After the in-race replacement of Jonas Folger , he’s back for the Catalunya GP. Maverick Vinales will line up again in MotoGP with Tech3, meaning KTM will have a full squad for the second event on the Iberian Peninsula in this 2026 season. A green light after the latest procedure to address an ongoing physical issue; now we’ll see him back in action at Montmeló. How will he fare? The first answers will come from the track, but what’s certain is that Gunter Steiner has continued to stress his “patience” in waiting for Vinales to be fully fit again, with any decisions for 2027 to follow only afterward.

Tech3 waits for Vinales

“We don’t need to make a hasty decision, but the right one.” These words from Gunther Steiner to crash.net capture the philosophy of Tech3’s new owner, who is convinced he hasn’t yet seen the Spaniard’s potential, held back by well-known physical problems that are affecting his confidence on the bike. The Catalunya GP will therefore be another important test, bearing in mind that Vinales has only just returned and is consequently still far from both 100% fitness and the optimal feeling with the KTM RC16.

“The last few weeks haven’t been easy,” Maverick Vinales emphasized, having had to undergo corrective surgery in March to fix his shoulder. He has now received medical clearance to return to MotoGP competition. “I’ve worked hard every day to recover, with constant support from Red Bull at the APC, and I’m coming back in the best condition possible. I feel strong and motivated to get back on the bike. I want to thank the team for their support and patience, and I couldn’t be more excited to restart at my home Grand Prix.”