Blow for Guadagnini: new fracture in the same shoulder, goodbye to the 2026 MXGP season?

Major setback for Mattia Guadagnini: another collarbone fracture, the same one that has already been injured multiple times before...

Mattia Guadagnini is in physical trouble again. The Van Venrooy KTM rider has suffered another serious injury during a test day. A crash caused a broken collarbone on the same shoulder that has given him problems several times in the past. The is in physical trouble again. The Van Venrooy KTM rider has suffered another serious injury during a test day. A crash caused a broken collarbone on the same shoulder that has given him problems several times in the past. The MXGP rider himself from Bassano del Grappa admitted it: it’s the very same shoulder injured six or seven times. Surgery is therefore necessary to repair the damage, which means he will be forced to stop for an indefinite period and will likely miss much of the season, starting with the championship restart on the weekend of May 24 in Lacapelle Marival, France.

"Taking the time I need to come back at my best"

“I crashed during a test day and fractured the collarbone on my injured shoulder, the same shoulder where I’ve already had six or seven injuries,” said Mattia Guadagnini. “The situation is far from ideal and surgery is needed to fix everything.” How long will he be out? There’s no certainty about recovery times, but certainly not for a short while. “We still have to determine exactly how long, but it will definitely take time. I’ll probably miss a large part of the season,” admitted the Veneto motocrosser. He’s trying, however, to see the positive side of this situation. “This is actually the right time to let it heal properly, to undergo surgery and take the time I need to get back to full fitness. I know I can do great things when I feel good, when I can train consistently and build a solid foundation. That’s something I’ve been missing in recent years. It’s hard to constantly come back from injuries, but with the condition of my shoulder, it was really time to face the situation the right way and take the time I need to return to my highest level.”