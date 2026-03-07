Adamo, Bonacorsi, Forato, Guadagnini: Italy's young lions ready for the MXGP 2026 challenge

What can the Italian MXGP squad do in Argentina? Some statements on the eve of the first race weekend of 2026.

Andrea Adamo, taking the full-time leap to MXGP this year with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Alberto Forato, new signing for Fantic Factory Racing. Andrea Bonacorsi, a new entry for Red Bull Ducati Factory, the team that was unveiled just yesterday on the eve of the Argentinian GP. These were the three guests at the press conference, but let’s remember that Italy also has Mattia Guadagnini, this year with Van Venrooy KTM. It won’t be easy; competition in the premier class of the World Championship is very tight, but we’re talking about young riders (aged 22, 25, 22, and 23 respectively) who are fiercely competitive, ready for their brand-new challenges and clearly determined to perform well.

Andrea Adamo, KTM’s confidence: “They didn’t force me”

“I stepped up to MXGP a year earlier than planned, but it was what I wanted. The choice was 100% mine, the team didn’t force me to move to the 450, they let me decide. I felt my growth path in the 250 had run its course and I thought it was the right time [to change].” Just one change in his crew, the race mechanic, inheriting the one who previously worked with the star rider “New bike, new challenge, I can’t wait!” Just one change in his crew, the race mechanic, inheriting the one who previously worked with the star rider Jeffrey Herling s.

Alberto Forato, the “Venetian gamble” with Fantic

A sort of fresh start with a huge desire for redemption after two consecutive seasons marred by serious injuries. “We’re starting from zero and with a factory team, everything will be new. The first races will be for learning, we start from here. With a factory team, everything is different, you can work on many more aspects of the bike, but right now the bike suits me very well thanks to the package we put together during the ‘short winter.’ Physically I’m completely fine now, I feel good—sure, not 100% race fit yet, but I’m getting there.”

Andrea Bonacorsi, Ducati’s tricolor hope

Same team, but a different brand for 2026. “It’ll take a bit of time; for me it’s a completely new bike. I was with Yamaha first, then I moved to Fantic, and now I’m changing again. For me it’s yet another new beginning. The first time I tried the bike, it really impressed me: there are still some things to test, but it has huge potential. I really like this new challenge!” Starting again from a podium earned in the 2025 season, the goal will be at least to match it. “In several other races I came very close, but couldn’t quite do it. However, I know I can.”

Mattia Guadagnini, the make-or-break year?

That’s certainly what is expected from the Venetian rider, definitely seeking redemption after a 2025 below expectations, also due to an injury. After finishing the year with Ducati, he’s now back with KTM in the Dutch structure, for the first time in his career not on a factory team. A “step back” that has often helped riders regain momentum before aiming high again. The first signs of what he can do are expected as early as this opening round in Argentina.