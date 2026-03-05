MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Marquez responds to Acosta: the battle heats up, Ducati on high alert

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 05 March 2026 at 19:00
Marc Marquez
After the “zero” scored in the Thailand race, Marc Marquez returned to Madrid, where he took part in an Estrella Galicia event. The reigning MotoGP champion spoke with his usual candor about Ducati’s current situation and his professional future.

The situation at Ducati

In the paddock there’s almost a sense that the Borgo Panigale factory has lost its dominance. In other words, Ducati seems to depend on Marc Marquez, a bit like when he was with HRC. No Desmosedici on the podium after 88 consecutive Grands Prix could be a coincidence or the first warning sign. “I believe and hope it was just an isolated case, due to the weekend’s conditions,” said the nine-time world champion.

Was Buriram an isolated case?

Over the winter, Ducati’s team continued to work on the evolution of the prototype, even though part of their focus is already on the technical revolution planned for 2027. The winter tests gave good impressions and, probably without that accidental puncture, the result in Thailand would have been different. “Without that incident I think I would have put a Ducati on the podium,” Marc Marquez continued. In any case, Aprilia—among others—have taken a step forward. No resting on laurels. “Everyone is improving; we need to take a step forward both in riding and in mechanics.”
The Cervera phenomenon doesn’t look for excuses, nor does he point the finger at the specific casing brought by Michelin to Buriram. “It might be a good sales pitch, but it’s the same as last year.” Better to focus on his own performance and keep working to improve. “I’m always very demanding with myself. Last year we finished first, second, and third. We need to keep improving.”

Madrid, home sweet home

Marc Marquez also spoke about his personal life and why he chose Madrid as his permanent base of operations. After three years in the capital, he has built a setup that allows him to perform at the highest level without distractions. “I’m aware that, as long as I’m racing, my base will be here,” emphasized #93. The secret to success is to leave everything that works well unchanged. “I have my training tracks, the Bunker, my team of physiotherapists and doctors; everything is perfectly set up... when everything runs smoothly, you have to leave it as it is.”
Cervera always remains in his heart; whenever possible he returns to family and friends. A return to the Catalan town will only be possible after retiring from MotoGP. “I don’t know when that will happen; you can’t plan retirement long-term. It’s something I’ll feel in the future.”

A jab at Pedro Acosta

For sure, there are another two years left on his contract with the Red squad from Emilia. Another interesting challenge is coming, with Pedro Acosta set to be his next garage mate. The KTM rider won the Sprint in Thailand after a heated duel with Ducati’s superstar and now sits atop the MotoGP standings. Does he look a bit like the young Marquez from 2013…? Marc’s reply is sharp: “The Marc Marquez of 2013 won in his first year.” Words that suggest coexistence in the Ducati garage won’t be easy…

Marc Marquez

