Aprilia vs Ducati, the battle heats up: what's the mood in the pits?

The MotoGP season kicked off in showtime fashion, with Aprilia ready to breathe down Ducati’s neck. With 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the Sprint and 1st, 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the Grand Prix, the Noale factory dominated the Thailand GP, taking advantage of Marc Marquez’s puncture just a few laps from the finish. While awaiting the next round in Brazil, Massimo Rivola and Gigi Dall’Igna review the opening stage of the 2026 World Championship.

Aprilia on the attack right away

All four Aprilia riders delivered in Buriram, a dominance that usually bore Ducati’s signature. At the same time, the Borgo Panigale factory’s record streak of podiums, which had lasted 88 GPs, came to an end, with none of its riders on the Sunday rostrum. Only time will tell whether this was a one-off or a shift in momentum. The fact remains that the RS-GP seems to have nothing to envy from the Desmosedici; the 2026 package is very well balanced, and the aerodynamic updates have had the desired effect. Even the satellite Trackhouse riders, with two factory-spec bikes at their disposal, immediately found an excellent feeling with the Veneto prototype.

Rivola’s analysis

Massimo Rivola’s spirits are sky-high, but he urges everyone to keep their feet on the ground. In MotoGP, a single detail can turn situations around, and surprises are always around the corner. " We have four identical factory bikes on track," confirmed Aprilia’s CEO. "When we have new parts, we let the riders test them. If someone is convinced, he uses them; if someone isn’t, we wait. It’s a combination of different things every time."

Sterlacchini’s imprint

Marco Bezzecchi’s race-pace rhythm is impressive; too bad about the Sprint mistake that cost him the provisional lead in the standings. But after the positive impressions from winter testing and a sensational start to the MotoGP World Championship, Noale can start to dream. The fruits of the work of technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini, who arrived in Noale in 2025, are beginning to show. Thanks to twenty years of experience gained at Ducati and KTM, he has managed to create an excellent working atmosphere and implement the necessary technical changes to achieve rapid results.

Over the winter, they focused primarily on aerodynamics. "The bike’s appearance has changed quite a lot compared to last year," Rivola emphasized. "But what makes me most satisfied is that every time we brought something new in terms of aerodynamics, it worked. This also means that our way of working is improving more and more. We’re becoming a better company every year."

Ducati’s record streak ends

For Ducati, meanwhile, the 2026 MotoGP season began unexpectedly. The long series of podiums that had been ongoing since 2021 has been interrupted. In addition, after 102 Grands Prix, the Borgo Panigale factory failed to finish inside the top five. The best-placed Ducati was ‘Diggia,’ who finished sixth, followed by Morbidelli in eighth and Pecco Bagnaia only ninth.

Gigi Dall’Igna offers no excuses. "This championship is shaping up to be demanding and thrilling, with expectations already high for the upcoming challenges," commented the Ducati boss after seeing the Aprilias in action. "Congratulations to our opponents, who deservedly won. Their competitiveness is no surprise."

Despite the disappointing results, the Ducati team doesn’t want to panic. They know anyone can have a bad weekend, even the best. "This means we have to close the gap quickly. We’re aware of it and we won’t panic," continued the general manager.

Unlucky Marc Marquez

The dip in form in Thailand is statistically possible after such a long winning streak. As early as the next MotoGP round in Brazil, a reaction from the Reds is expected. "It’s a natural cycle; a dip in performance can occur, especially after such a long period of continuous success. This was only the first race of the year; the calendar is long and features different circuits."

Luck, moreover, played its part. A debatable Race Direction decision robbed Marc Marquez of victory in the Sprint, and a rear-tyre puncture cost him a sure podium. "It was a race we knew we had to manage intelligently. Marc was doing just that, putting in heart and soul... But he was very unlucky."