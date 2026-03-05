MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Saturday: the legendary race — a Daytona 200 for the history books

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Thursday, 05 March 2026 at 11:53
Daytona 200
For basically 30 years, the Daytona 200 was the most important motorcycle race on the planet.
This is where the motorcycle revolution was born with the rise of the Honda CB 750 (1970), even Kawasaki’s “Lime Green” (1969), as well as Yamaha’s string of successes in Florida that generated significant commercial profits for the Three Tuning Forks brand overseas. Today the Daytona 200 has the traits of a “fallen noble,” but it remains a motorcycle event that preserves its essence and prerogatives unchanged. No longer with Superbikes, but with new-generation Supersport machines, for 57 laps some of the best American riders and a few guest stars from the Old Continent will battle on the banking of the most iconic two-wheeled Speedway, also hunting for precious points for the MotoAmerica Supersport championship standings.

THE STORY IN DAYTONA

From the beach of Daytona Beach to the International Speedway, since 1937 and across 83 editions held so far, the 200-miler has produced chapters of motorcycle history, featuring an honor roll of highly prestigious names. In total, 11 World Champions, 7 of them from the premier 500cc/MotoGP class: Giacomo Agostini (1974), Kenny Roberts Sr (1978, 1983, 1984), Freddie Spencer (1985), Eddie Lawson (1986), Wayne Rainey (1987), Kevin Schwantz (1988) and Nicky Hayden (2002). At the start of the 84th edition scheduled for this Saturday, there will be a chance to rewrite some records, first and foremost for the most wins, with Josh Herrin chasing a 5th triumph, a milestone so far achieved by “Mr. Daytona” Scott Russell as well as Miguel Duhamel.

THE EXPECTED PROTAGONISTS

Winner of the last three editions with Ducati Warhorse HSBK, this time Herrin will defend the colors of the Rahal team, again with a Panigale V2, alongside another legitimate Rolex Daytona contender in PJ Jacobsen, as well as Kayla Yaakov, potentially capable of achieving the best result ever by a woman at the 200-miler. The squad will entrust a fourth Ducati Panigale V2 to our Alessandro Di Mario, from success in the MotoAmerica Twins Cup and Talent Cup to a hyper-competitive seat for this debut at the “World’s Biggest Motorcycle Race.” Winning and becoming the second Italian to do so (the only one, of course, being Giacomo Agostini in 1974) sounds like an ambitious goal, but he certainly has the speed to spring a surprise.

USA VS EUROPE

Among the legitimate contenders for victory will be Richie Escalante and Tyler Scott (M4 ECSTAR Suzuki), as well as Blake Davis (Strack Racing Yamaha), a potential outsider of the event. Yet to be discovered is the overseas level of Darryn Binder, who moved from the World Championship to race in MotoAmerica Supersport with the Ducati of the Celtic/HSBK Racing partnership (the title-holding bike), while Peter Hickman and Davey Todd with the latest Triumph 765s could upend the table at DIS. With two pit stops, 57 laps to tackle, and insane speeds, at Daytona anything is always possible.

Alessio Piana





