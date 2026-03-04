MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Luca Lunetta under the knife, countdown on: how long will the Moto2 rookie be out?

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 04 March 2026 at 21:14
Luca Lunetta undergoes surgery on the injured foot at Buriram. The countdown begins—when can he get back in action?
"The operation went well". Luca Lunetta thus confirms the procedure carried out today to fix the injury sustained in the unfortunate incident with Sergio Garcia during the Thai GP. An episode that, unfortunately, left him with an injury to his right foot, requiring surgery to reduce the fracture and speed up the recovery process. There’s no set date yet for his return to action; it goes without saying that the SpeedRS Team Moto2 rookie would like to take part in the next GP in Brazil (March 20-22), but clearly everything still needs to be assessed.

An unfortunate event 

Lunetta came off worst last Sunday. At Buriram there was no shortage of tense moments with two chilling crashes and two red flags to assist the riders on the ground. The first incident occurred just three laps after the lights went out, with David Alonso high-siding and almost being hit by the oncoming Filip Salac. There’s a happy ending: he clearly felt the impact, but did not suffer any serious injuries. "I was scared, but life smiled on us" was the eloquent comment from the Aspar Team rider afterward.
The second incident happened at the restart: just two laps in, contact caused Sergio Garcia to crash. Luca Lunetta was a little way behind and could not possibly avoid the Italjet Gresini rider’s KALEX #3... The impact was significant; both riders remained on the ground in pain, prompting a second red flag to allow for medical assistance. The Spaniard got away with a “scraped” finger, while Luca Lunetta unfortunately suffered the aforementioned injury to his right foot. The countdown starts now; we’ll see when he manages to return to action. It’s also worth emphasizing a point that should never be underestimated: all things considered, the riders are okay—never a given when we’re talking about motorcycles and incidents of this nature.

