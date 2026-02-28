Lightning Agius at Buriram: Spanish riders tamed and first Moto2 pole, hope for Vietti in P5

Australian pride at Buriram, Senna Agius holds off the Spaniards and takes his first Moto2 pole! Report and standings.

Senna Agius said no: in the end the fierce Intact GP Australian strikes and snatches it—it's his first pole position in Moto2! A final attack that rewards him, helped also by a few yellow flags, but rivals' times didn't really seem threatening... Intact GP makes it a double after Almansa in Moto3! The front row is incredible: Izan Guevara, today's top Boscoscuro, is 2nd and Daniel Holgado 3rd, a trio covered by just 49 thousandths! Celestino Vietti lands a late blow and grabs 5th on the grid, a faint Italian hope for this first GP... Here's how it went.

Moto2 Qualifying, Q1

Tony Arbolino, back on KALEX after a year with Boscoscuro, and rookie Luca Lunetta are among the protagonists of this first session, but there are surprises too, like David Alonso. There’s also Aron Canet, back on Boscoscuro after a KALEX stint, and Deniz Oncu, who is instead making his first experience with the Vicenza chassis after riding only KALEX in Moto2. Oncu and Canet—thus the new Marc VDS duo—and Alonso (Aspar Team) will be three of the riders advancing. Leading them all is Dani Munoz, the only Italtrans rider left for this first GP of the 2026 season after Huertas’ injury in yesterday’s Practice. Unfortunately our two flag-bearers don’t make it...

Who takes the first pole of 2026?

All 18 protagonists of this session are quickly on track, with a pole position to claim to be perfectly placed for the first GP of the year. And as in the smaller class, it seems mostly a Spanish affair... But Senna Agius disagrees and moves to the front in the final minutes! An unintentional tangle between Escrig and Garcia, with the Forward rider down and his bike taking out the blameless Italjet Gresini colleague’s machine. The checkered flag seals Agius’s first qualifying triumph: it’s Moto2 pole, with a razor-thin margin over the two Spaniards behind him.