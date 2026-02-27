Adrian Huertas, what a mess: crash and right foot injury, the Thailand GP is already over.

Adrian Huertas was involved in a nasty crash right at the end of the Moto2 fracture of the fourth and fifth metatarsals of the right foot. Huertas is clearly unfit for the remainder of the Thailand GP, and the Bergamo-based team led by Laura Bertulessi will continue with only Dani Munoz over the next two days at Buriram. The Spaniard hopes to recover in time for the Brazil round, scheduled for the weekend of March 22. Barely time to begin, and he’s already KO.was involved in a nasty crash right at the end of the Moto2 Practice , with raindrops making some spots very slippery. The poor Italtrans rider found out in the worst possible way... After being stretchered off, he was taken to the Medical Center, where the injury was identified:. Huertas is clearly unfit for the remainder of the Thailand GP, and the Bergamo-based team led by Laura Bertulessi will continue with only Dani Munoz over the next two days at Buriram. The Spaniard hopes to recover in time for the Brazil round, scheduled for the weekend of March 22.

Season started... on the wrong foot

"Shit happens". No translation needed for the first sentence that appeared in the social story showing his bandaged foot. "Not the start we expected... Hard to manage my feelings right now, but I’ll do my best to try to be back in Brazil. Thanks to my team for the progress and I’m sorry for the crash." The spearhead of the Italtrans Racing team, in whom hopes of glory are placed, really has no luck... He’s restarting exactly as he finished the 2025 season, with a bad crash and a resulting injury. A heavy blow for both him and the team, but now the race against time begins to avoid missing more GPs and to return to the Autódromo Ayrton Senna in just under a month. "I’ll do my best to be there, thanks everyone for the support!" wrote Huertas. The personal challenge is already on, the countdown begins.