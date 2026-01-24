Huertas the leader, Munoz the gamble, Moreira ambassador: Italtrans kick-starts Moto2 2026

Defending champions, ready to write a new chapter. Italtrans Racing Team has switched on the lights for the new Moto2
season.
Kicking off 2026 with renewed ambitions after a championship-winning season. Italtrans Racing Team
has officially unveiled the liveries of its KALEX machines, entrusted to a lineup half renewed. The confirmation is Adrian Huertas
, who arrived last year as the reigning Supersport world champion and is called this year to make the step up. On the other side of the box is Dani Munoz
, a longtime protagonist of the Moto2
European Championship with several World Championship appearances to his name, including his first podium, 3rd place at the 2025 Barcelona GP. Now he finds his first real chance to contest a full season in the World Championship (the previous one slipped away with the disappearance of the Preicanos Racing Team).
A tribute to the champion and to the team at the Dakar
Future projects, but starting again from celebrating a successful recent past: Diogo Moreira
, in MotoGP this year after the historic world title
, was the guest of honor at the presentation evening. The collaboration with Italtrans is not over—far from it: the Brazilian champion will continue to represent the values of the team and the Calcinate-based company as an official ambassador, a bond that goes beyond the track. Italtrans also wanted to pay tribute to its team fresh from the Dakar, truck category (in the 2025 edition exceptionally with Danilo Petrucci). Italtrans Racing Team – Rally Division
, with the indestructible Claudio Bellina at his 18th Dakar, joined by Bruno Gotti as co-driver and Marco Arnoletti as navigator, completed the challenge in the Arabian desert with a splendid 9th place overall.
Unchanged technical staff
They resume from a stellar 2025, given that Italtrans Racing Team took home its second Moto2
riders’ title after the one won with Enea Bastianini in 2020. A result born from the work of the entire team, from management to technicians, engineers, and riders. From this triumph comes the motto “never change a winning team”: Roberto Brivio
remains at the helm of the team, always in close synergy with Livio Suppo
and the technical staff, with the goal of confirming Italtrans Racing Team as a Moto2 benchmark, leading the two Spanish riders to the top. The reference point now becomes Adrian Huertas, retained after a rookie season and called upon to take a significant step forward, alongside newcomer Daniel Muñoz, who represents the Bergamo squad’s bet. Now all attention turns to the first tests in preparation for the 2026 season: on February 14-15 they ride in Portimao, on February 19-20 it’s Jerez, then off to Thailand to kick off the new world challenge.
"Not just stories, but values meant to last"
“The second Moto2 riders’ title, won in 2025 after Enea Bastianini’s in 2020, is a dream come true that we will always carry with us,”
emphasized with pride Laura Bertulessi
, CEO of Italtrans. “It is the result of work built over time, of the passion and sacrifice of an extraordinary group of people who never stopped believing in this project. At the same time, it represents a new starting point: we approach 2026 with ambition, enthusiasm, and confidence, motivated to continue growing and to measure ourselves against new challenges. We strongly believe in our riders and are certain that Adrian and Daniel will give their all with great professionalism. We are also proud to see Diogo continue his journey in MotoGP while maintaining his bond with Italtrans as an ambassador: it proves that here we don’t just build results, but also stories and values meant to last over time.”
Goals for 2026
As mentioned, both Livio Suppo and Roberto Brivio are fully confirmed for a new Moto2
season. “It is an honor to be part of this Italtrans project: we will do everything to continue carrying forward the Company’s values within the team,”
said Suppo. “The goal is to be among the front-runners of the class with both our riders, and we will do our utmost to put them in the best conditions to do so!”
Brivio is no less driven: “After wrapping up an extremely positive 2025 season, we are ready to face 2026, which will soon kick off with the official tests at Portimao and Jerez. This year the team will field two Spanish riders: the retained Huertas, from whom we expect further growth, and Muñoz, who has a base of experience in Moto2. The goal is to approach the championship progressively, race by race, working consistently and with determination to define, over the course of the year, the targets to be achieved.”