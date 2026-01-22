Italjet Gresini unveiled: unchanged livery, front-running ambitions in Moto2

Two new riders, unchanged ambitions: Italjet Gresini officially unveils its 2026 Moto2 World Championship.

Italjet Gresini Racing, in the second year of the collaboration between Massimo Tartarini's brand and the world-championship team led by Nadia Padovani and Luca Gresini, officially lifts the veil on the 2026 season with unchanged livery and bike, entrusted this year to Alonso Lopez and Sergio Garcia, both so far Boscoscuro riders in the intermediate class. A new challenge for both, as well as for the Faenza-based team and the brand from Castel Guelfo (Bologna) which, let's remember, boasts a brief world championship past

"They will be Gresini" challenge to assess the riders’ ‘readiness’ to join Italjet Gresini, with Massimo Tartarini, The presentation included a video with the funchallenge to assess the riders’ ‘readiness’ to join Italjet Gresini, with Massimo Tartarini, Nadia Padovani , and Luca Gresini acting as judges. Then came the awaited moment: the new KALEX machines that Alonso Lopez and Sergio Garcia will aim to take to the top in the 2026 Moto2 World Championship.

Italian team, Spanish arrows

Sergio Garcia restarts full-time after a 2025 cut short by a split with MSi Racing. He did, however, get the chance to make his debut with Italjet Gresini at the end of the year, standing in for the injured Darryn Binder. "I can’t wait to get on the bike and kick off this 2026 in style!" In addition to the late-2025 GPs, there were also private tests before the winter break. "It was a really positive first meeting," noted Garcia, who will have Fabrizio Manciucca as his crew chief. "We’ve already started building a solid base and a good set-up for this new season. We’re ready!"